Summary Samsung may use last year's Exynos chipset in Galaxy S25 FE, falling short compared to competitors.

The Exynos 2400 failed to impress us with its performance or efficiency last year itself.

The Galaxy Z Flip FE might also use the same chipset.

Samsung aims to bring the best of its flagship phone at a more budget-friendly price with its Fan Edition lineup. It achieves this by using an older chipset and cutting corners with the camera and display. With this year’s Galaxy S25 FE, however, Samsung might be taking things a step too far by skipping a chipset upgrade entirely.