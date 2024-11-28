Key Takeaways The Samsung Galaxy S25 series have been certified for launch in the USA by the FCC.

The three models are the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra, which also comes with an S-Pen.

The vanilla Galaxy S25 won't have ultrawide-band and will have slower wireless charging than its predecessor, the Galaxy S24.

It looks like the Samsung Galaxy S25 launch is around the corner. Samsung has bagged all the necessary certifications from the FCC for the entire Galaxy S25 line.

The Galaxy S25, S25+, and the S25 Ultra have been spotted on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website (via 911 Mobiles). This can only mean their launch is imminent. There have been enough leaks over the past few months to indicate the devices are ready for launch, and this is the final proof.

What we know about the Galaxy S25 series