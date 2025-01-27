This article is sponsored by ESR. Product choices and opinions expressed are from the sponsor and do not reflect the views of Android Police editorial staff.

There’s no worse feeling than buying a new phone only to drop it not long after, irreparably damaging the screen for as long as you have the phone. That’s why screen protectors and smartphone cases are so important.

But when it comes to picking a smartphone case or screen protector, there are a huge number of different options out there, many of which do the same thing. If you want to not only protect your smartphone but also make it more useful than before, then ESR has you covered.

What is ESR?

Originally founded in 2009, ESR has over 15 years of experience when it comes to bringing you convenient, easy-to-use mobile tech accessories. ESR aims to be constantly innovating in the mobile accessory space and is the number one brand for MagSafe accessories on Amazon.

With over 100 million different customers across the globe, ESR has brought its ideals of simplicity, innovation, and humanity to every corner of the world, and has a wide variety of different awards such as the iF Design Award, French Design Award, and Red Dot Design Award to prove it.

HaloLock no matter what phone you have

Historically, ESR has primarily produced products for Apple devices such as the iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods. For the first time, however, ESR is now introducing multi-brand compatibility on a range of its products, meaning that Samsung Galaxy users will now be able to make the most of HaloLock magnetic accessories.

This means that Samsung Galaxy users will be able to benefit from the full range of magnetic support that ESR has to offer, whether that be for phone protection, car mounts, desk chargers, or portable use.

ESR Armorite Screen Protector with UltraFit Tray

ESR Armorite Screen Protector with UltraFit Tray The ESR Armorite Screen Protector with UltraFit Tray is a powerful screen protector that can easily be applied using its included UltraFit tray. $20 at Amazon

This UltraFit tray allows you to simply place your phone down into the tray and pull out a tab. From there, the unique structure of the tray will automatically remove dust from your screen through static absorption, as well as eliminate air bubbles as it applies the protector for you. This ensures that you’ll receive a perfect application every time.

The Armorite Screen Protector with UltraFit Tray is redefining screen protection for the Galaxy S25 with its innovative two-step installation process. The new UltraFit Tray is designed to eliminate the common frustrations of dust, bubbles, and misalignment during installation, addressing a key pain point experienced by users. Highly praised by Apple users, the same premium quality and effortless experience is now available to Galaxy S25 series users.

The ESR Armorite Screen Protector with UltraFit Tray is an extremely powerful screen protector that you can fit over your phone with ease, preventing unwanted damage to your screen. The protection that you get here is military grade and certified by SGS to withstand impacts as large as 33 lbs.

This means that you don’t have to worry about dropping your phone just for it to land on a strange angle and still break, despite already having a screen protector applied. On top of this, the ESR Armorite Screen Protector is made of 9H tempered glass, which means that the protector itself is highly scratch-resistant.

The ESR Armorite Screen Protector with UltraFit Tray is designed for a variety of phones such as the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, and the iPhone 16, 15, 14, and 13 series. These designs allow for seamless edge-to-edge protection, minimizing gaps and ensuring absolute protection.

How you apply the ESR Armorite Screen Protector with UltraFit Tray is what really sets it apart, though. Unlike other screen protectors that require manually removing pockets of air and bubbles in the application, the ESR Armorite Screen Protector comes with ESR’s UltraFit tray.

ESR HaloLock Classic Hybrid Case

ESR HaloLock Classic Hybrid Case $15 $17 Save $2 The ESR HaloLock Classic Hybrid Case provides unparalleled protection for your smartphone as well as a powerful magnetic ring on the back. $15 at Amazon

To further protect your phone and make the most of ESR’s HaloLock technology, look no further than the ESR HaloLock Classic Hybrid Case. This smartphone case comes with a built-in magnetic ring on the back, giving your phone seamless compatibility with a wide variety of different MagSafe chargers and accessories, allowing you to mix and match to your heart’s content.

With the HaloLock Classic Hybrid Case, Samsung Galaxy users can now unlock the ease and versatility of Qi2 wireless charging. This case also extends the benefits of HaloLock accessories—previously exclusive to Apple users—to the Galaxy S25 series.

The magnetic lock on the ESR HaloLock Classic Hybrid Case is extremely powerful, with magnets that are twice as powerful as many others at a magnetic strength of 1,500 gf. This means that you can rely on your magnetic lock without worrying about potential failure.

On top of this, the ESR HaloLock Classic Hybrid Case is a great way to keep your phone safe. The case provides drop protection from heights as tall as 11 feet thanks to its Air Guard corners and also features raised edges and a camera guard that work to protect both your phone screen and your camera in the case of an accident.

HaloLock Magnetic Car Charger with Qi2 and CryoBoost™

HaloLock Magnetic Car Charger with Qi2 and CryoBoost™ The HaloLock Magnetic Car Charger with Qi2 and CryoBoost™ is a super-fast car magnetic, wireless car charger that cools your phone using ESR's CryoBoost technology for better charging. $20 at Amazon

Once you have a case with a magnetic lock on the back, you can make the most of a variety of accessories such as the HaloLock Magnetic Car Charger with Qi2 and CryoBoost™. This car charger is one of the fastest and safest on the market, and the best-selling car charger on Amazon at the time of writing.

The HaloLock Magnetic Car Charger with Qi2 and CryoBoost™ is capable of fully charging a Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra in just 2 hours and 36 minutes while still using your GPS, which is about 70% faster than many other brands.

Outfitted with ESR’s HaloLock cases, the Galaxy S25 series pairs perfectly with the HaloLock Magnetic Car Charger with Qi2 and CryoBoost™, the world’s first 15W Qi2-certified wireless car charger featuring advanced 2nd-gen CryoBoost™ cooling technology.

This charging happens entirely wirelessly through Qi2 technology and is further improved by ESR’s advanced CryoBoost technology, which keeps your phone cool as it charges for more efficient charging.

ESR HaloLock Qi2 Mini Kickstand Magnetic Charger

ESR HaloLock Qi2 Mini Kickstand Magnetic Charger The ESR HaloLock Qi2 Mini Kickstand Magnetic Charger is a wireless and magnetic kickstand charger that supports 15W fast charging. $20 at Amazon

For fast Qi2 magnetic charging anywhere, the ESR HaloLock Qi2 Mini Kickstand Magnetic Charger is a great choice. This ultra-fast wireless charger is capable of 15W fast charging and comes complete with an adjustable kickstand that can be used to prop your phone up at a wide variety of different angles as it charges.

It also comes with a super strong magnetic lock to hold your phone in place, meaning you don’t have to worry about it sliding around as it charges.

ESR HaloLock Ring Stand

ESR HaloLock Ring Stand The ESR HaloLock Ring Stand provides a comfortable grip, stable stands, and magnetic ring for use with magnetic accessories. $14 at Amazon

If you don’t want a full case but still want to make the most of magnetic accessories, the ESR HaloLock Ring Stand is a great option. This ring stand features a 1,200 g strong magnetic lock and can also be folded out into a kickstand for your phone as you need it or to improve a better grip on your phone as you use it.

ESR HaloLock Airplane Phone Holder Mount

ESR HaloLock Airplane Phone Holder Mount The ESR HaloLock Airplane Phone Holder Mount is a highly adaptable phone holder with powerful magnets and an extremely compact design. $16 at Amazon

For those of you who travel regularly, the ESR HaloLock Airplane Phone Holder Mount is also a must. This compact and portable phone holder is designed to easily be placed anywhere you go such as on the back of an airplane seat for unobstructed viewing, and comes with a 4,000gf secure clamp lock and 2,000gf magnetic lock to ensure complete stability even during the roughest of turbulence.

Make the most of HaloLock, no matter your phone

As you can see, ESR is now making its products more compatible than ever with the introduction of Samsung compatibility on all of these HaloLock products. So if you’ve got a Samsung or iPhone and want to truly make the most of what your phone has to offer while also keeping your smartphone safe, ESR has a huge variety of different options regardless of what you’re looking for.