Summary New leaks corroborate older ones, suggesting that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will be incredibly thin (5.84mm) and weigh the same as the base S25 (162g), despite a larger 6.7-inch display.

The S25 Edge is expected to be priced similarly to the S25+, placing it at around $1,000, but with a smaller battery (3,900-4,000mAh) and fewer cameras, posing a choice between slim design and robust features.

The S25 Edge is anticipated to launch in Q2 2025, with April 16th rumored as a potential date

Each passing week, we learn more about what will eventually be the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, the South Korean tech giant's take on its flagship line with a much slimmer profile and a core focus on polished aesthetics.

First unveiled at Unpacked 2025 earlier this year, we've learned that the device won't compromise on durability in an effort to achieve an extremely thin profile. It'll diverge from the base S25 series, featuring two rear cameras instead of three, with a measly 3,900-4,000mAh cell. Elsewhere, we know that the device is likely to be released in Q2, 2025, with

April 16 as the date that's been floating around.

Apart from those tid bits, Samsung has done a great job keeping the device concealed — literally. The S25 Edge was on display at Unpacked and MWC, though it was all look, no touch.

Now, however, thanks to credible leaker @UniverseIce on X (Twitter), we have new information about the upcoming device — information that suggests the device will be as light as the base Galaxy S25.

Slightly thicker than the Z Fold 6 unfolded

As highlighted by the leaker, the S25 Edge will weigh in at 162g — that's the same weight as the base Galaxy S25. For reference, the upcoming device is expected to feature much bigger dimensions than the S25, complete with a bigger display, compared to the S25's 6.2-inch panel. The S25 Edge is also expected to feature the same 4,000mAh battery as the base S25, suggesting that cutting down on the telephoto didn't just help Samsung achieve a slimmer profile for the upcoming device, but also a much lighter weight overall.

Further, Ice corroborated previous rumors, suggesting that the device would be 5.84mm thick, making it just slightly thicker than the Galaxy Z Fold 6 when it is unfolded.

Elsewhere, the upcoming slim device is expected to boast a 6.7-inch display size, which happens to be the same display size as the Galaxy S25+ — but that's not the only similarity between the two phones. The Galaxy S25 Edge will reportedly be priced similarly to the S25+, so expect the device to be positioned somewhere in the $1,000 ballpark.

Would you be willing to spend over $1,000 on a thin device that might need a mid-day charge? Let us know in the comments below.