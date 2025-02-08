Summary Samsung reportedly developed two S25 Edge prototypes. One, closer to initial leaks, featured a triple-camera setup and a 6.4mm thickness. The other, the one showcased at Unpacked, prioritized thinness above all else.

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event was packed with a lot of what we were already expecting. The S25 series? Check. Galaxy AI and One UI 7? Check. Project Moohan? Well, yes, we got to see a fleeting glimpse at least — and that's precisely how long we expected the upcoming S25 Edge to be on stage for, but that wasn't the case.

Attendees actually got a closer look at the physical device (although untouchable), and just like the rumors had been suggesting, we found the device to be extremely slim.

Contrary to prior leaks, the device on display at Unpacked features only two rear cameras, not three, and appeared slimmer than previously reported. However, as it turns out, those early leaks that showcased the 'slim' S25 with three rear cameras might not have been completely bogus after all — the South Korean tech giant reportedly had two distinct S25 Edge prototypes in testing, as pointed out by Smart Prix and credible leaker @OnLeaks.

The early leak we're referencing is this one, and it suggested that the S25 Edge's thickness will measure in at 6.4mm. However, with leaks about Apple's slim iPhone 17 Air ramping up, Samsung reportedly had a decision to make — go with prototype A, which has a slim profile and is all around a great device, or go with prototype B, which is reportedly even slimmer, but forsakes some features. The device Samsung showed off at Unpacked was prototype B.

Samsung is making a risky bet

The South Korean tech giant sacrificed the upcoming device's telephoto lens, bringing its thickness down to 5.84mm (158.2 x 75.5 x 5.84 mm), positioning the Galaxy S25 Edge as one of the slimmest flagship creations to date. In addition to the camera, Samsung is also trimming down other important areas. The slim device will reportedly sport a small 3,900mAh battery, which happens to be smaller than the base Galaxy S25's 4,000mAh cell. For reference, the current slimmest smartphone (that isn't a foldable) is the Honor 200 Lite, and that too features a bigger 4,500 mAh.

Samsung is likely banking on the Snapdragon 8 Elite's efficiency to help run the device, especially considering the power demands of the device's reported 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED panel.

Further adding to compromises, the device is reported to only offer 25W wired charging, which is the same charging speed as the base S25. Wireless charging support is currently uncertain, further highlighting the sacrifices the tech giant is willing to make to achieve an ultra-thin design for the upcoming device.

The Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to be revealed later this summer, likely in April or May. We expect to learn more about the device closer to its launch.