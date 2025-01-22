If you weren’t awake at the end of Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event, I don’t blame you. The Galaxy S25 lineup is pretty lackluster, even with various software and Galaxy AI enhancements. However, Samsung included a post-credits teaser that generated more interest than the entire rest of the presentation by introducing the Galaxy S25 Edge. Leaks suggested Samsung might release a slimmer version of its Galaxy S25 series, designed to compete with Apple’s rumored iPhone 17 Air. The teaser trailer was short and sweet, but here are 5 key features I’m anticipating from the Galaxy S25 Edge when it’s finally released.

5 Thinner frame

It doesn’t get more obvious than that

I was initially excited when I heard the name Galaxy S25 Edge, as it conjured up memories of the Galaxy S6 and S7 Edge back when Samsung was regularly innovating with hardware. But after a few moments, it became clear that the naming has nothing to do with a wrapped display but instead references a thinner frame — something you’d find along the edge of a blade. Thinner phones aren’t a new concept, as there was a time when manufacturers were obsessed with trimming down devices and making them lighter. However, battery life took precedence, leading to larger phones in recent years.

We’ve heard rumors that the Galaxy S25 Edge will be only 6.4mm thick, almost 1mm thinner than the already trimmed-down Galaxy S25. It should be an impressive device to hold in hand, especially if Samsung manages to reduce its weight to match. If you’re tired of carrying around massive flagship bricks in your pocket, the Galaxy S25 Edge might be the device you’ve been waiting for.

4 Silicon-carbon battery technology

It just makes sense

If Samsung were to launch a Galaxy S25 Edge with reduced battery life, I would be disappointed. It makes sense for the company to implement silicon-carbon battery technology similar to what’s used on the OnePlus 13. The higher energy density of silicon-carbon batteries means the cell can be thinner without sacrificing performance. I believe thinner battery tech is crucial to any ultra-thin device like the Galaxy S25 Edge, and I’d be shocked if Samsung didn’t implement a more efficient battery standard.

Battery life is key to the new Galaxy S25 Edge. No one will be interested if it offers half the battery performance as the other phones in the Galaxy S25 lineup, especially since I doubt the Edge will sell at a lower price. All-day battery life is going to be the standard, and if the Galaxy S25 Edge is to be a success, it shouldn’t have us running for a charger by dinner time.

3 Snapdragon 8 Elite

No downgrade in performance

With such a thin chassis, I predict thermal performance could be an issue on the S25 Edge. Nonetheless, the Edge should be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite, keeping pace with the other devices in Samsung’s lineup. Samsung should implement its improved Thermal Interface Material (TIM) to pull heat more efficiently from the chipset, maintaining performance without throttling. It’ll be interesting to see how the S25 Edge handles intensive gaming, but it wouldn’t interest me if Samsung downgraded the chipset.

I also anticipate the Galaxy S25 Edge to ship with 12GB of RAM. It makes sense with Samsung’s heavy push into agentic AI assistants in 2025, and less RAM would hinder the Edge when future updates come around. At a minimum, I’d expect the Edge will receive the same 7 years of software support as the rest of the S25 lineup.

2 Dual camera setup

We saw two lenses in the trailer

The teaser trailer and our follow-up images show a dual-camera setup for the Galaxy S25 Edge. I’d hope Samsung would include the upgraded 50MP ultrawide lens released with the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Still, I wouldn’t be surprised to learn the Edge has a similar camera system as the S25+, with a 50MP primary sensor and 12MP ultrawide. Samsung might swap out the ultrawide sensor for a two or 3x telephoto, but I assume the optical zoom won’t be included.

As we’ve seen with Samsung’s foldables, consumers don’t forgive poor camera performance because of an alternate form factor, and I imagine the Edge will be held to the same standards as the regular S25 devices. Perhaps the image processing from the Snapdragon 8 Elite is enough to cover any gaps, but I hope the photos delivered from the Galaxy S25 Edge are up to par.

1 High price tag

New form factors typically don’t come cheap

I’d be shocked if the Galaxy S25 Edge wasn’t priced somewhere between the S25+ and Ultra, if not even higher. The Edge will most likely be positioned as a premium lifestyle device, leaning into the expected thinness and lightweight. New tech doesn’t come cheap, especially from Samsung, and we’ve seen the price of the company’s foldables remain high. A starting price under $1,200 would surprise me, and I anticipate an upgraded Edge to compete with the cost of a base S25 Ultra.

First-gen products from Samsung always carry a premium, although the company will want to keep pace with what it expects Apple to charge for the rumored iPhone 17 Air later this year. However Samsung does it, I’ll be intrigued to see how much it eats into sales of the other devices in Samsung’s product catalog.

Wait-and-see attitude

We didn’t receive any information on a release date for the Galaxy S25 Edge, but I’d have to assume a late Spring or early Summer launch. Samsung will want to give the regular S25 lineup time to shine while also not overshadowing the usual late-July release window for its Galaxy foldables. I’m curious to see if the Edge catches on, but I’m more relieved that Samsung is doing something different. It may merely be a response to what the company anticipates Apple to do, but Samsung desperately needs a spark —- maybe, just maybe, the Edge is the beginning of something more.