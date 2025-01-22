Summary Samsung's Galaxy S25 Edge is the company's rumored slim phone, originally thought to be called the Galaxy S25 Slim.

Samsung ended its Unpacked keynote with a tease for a fourth model, the Galaxy S25 Edge.

It's launching sometime later this year, but other details are scarce. We may see it in May, if rumors are correct.

The Galaxy S25 trio is barely an hour old, but you can already consider them yesterday's news. While it's just the Galaxy S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra that filled the bulk of today's Unpacked in San Jose, Samsung's quiet promise of a fourth model hinted at by the company's initial invite has come true. The Galaxy S25 Slim is real. It's called the Galaxy S25 Edge, and it's in the works for some undisclosed later date.

We've seen the phone briefly at Unpacked, but we weren't able to touch the device and we know very little about the phone. Above and below you can see a few shots of the phone on display at Unpacked, and it's looking almighty slim like the rumors have been suggesting.

After months of rumors and leaks — including a set of renders published by OnLeaks just last week — we're finally learning more about Samsung's plans for a thinner, presumably lighter Galaxy S25. Samsung's tease was almost exclusively made up of device teardown images, meaning we don't have much to go off when it comes to actual details. It is the first time Samsung has made an Edge-branded phone since the Galaxy S7 Edge in 2016. Those phones were all about displays on the edge of a device, and it appears Samsung is just resurrecting the branding here as a way to distinguish its new slimline phone.