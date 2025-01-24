Samsung Galaxy Unpacked on Wednesday saw the introduction of three new phones with the thrust of the launch talking about new One UI 7 and Galaxy AI features you can expect on the phones. The new hardware is the Galaxy S25 , Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra . If you're interested in Samsung products, you've probably already seen that this is one of the most iterative changes we’ve ever had to the company's flagship phones.

Then a One More Thing-style teaser gave us a look at the company's fourth and presumably final mainline entry in this series. The Galaxy S25 Edge is the name of the phone you’ve likely read about as the Galaxy S25 Slim in multiple leaks and rumors. We saw a 30-second long teaser showing the phone being put together, but it didn't give us much key detail such as specs or even a clear look at the overall design.

Then came a real-life unit that was hanging on display at Unpacked. AP's own Will Sattelberg was at the launch event, and the photos below show you how close he was able to get to the unit. We weren't able to touch this thing, and there were very few details made available outside this general design.

We all have a lot of questions right now. My main one is why now? Surely the company knew this launch was set to be met by a shrug from Samsung fans looking for innovation in its mobile projects. If you put these three new devices alongside the Galaxy S24 series, there's very little change between them. If the company has a truly game-changing design under its belt, why wait and use that as a teaser at the end of the launch rather than making that the big selling point?

The other big oddity here is the question it now puts in Samsung purchaser's minds. If you were looking to upgrade to a Galaxy S25 series device, do you now need to wait to see what the Edge is before buying?

Part of the problem here is the lack of detail. The name alone makes it clear that it’s meant to be part of Samsung’s flagship 2025 phone range, but it’s also not ready for when most people are looking to upgrade their devices from older handsets like the Galaxy S23 series or earlier. All we got from Samsung was a small teaser that confirmed a couple of minor details like the fact it'll have two cameras. No word on specs, pricing, release date, or any further details on what to expect.

There's still so much to learn

Leaks and rumors suggest it’ll be 6.4mm thick, which is going to be the distinguishing factor here. Other reports are suggesting you won’t be able to buy the phone until May, so if you are looking to upgrade it may be a long wait until Samsung is ready with this other handset.

Surely Samsung intends to make a bang with these events and give every person watching a clear idea of what their next phone should be. Instead, the company teased this extra handset suggesting if you buy a standard S25 you won't be getting the latest and greatest thing. The average Samsung fan is going to be confused about what to do.

Do you wait for the next few months to see what the Galaxy S25 Edge is? Does this handset sit above the Galaxy S25 Ultra in terms of price, or is it more of an equivalent to the Galaxy S25 and it’s an alternatively thin version of the standard phone?

I know Samsung wants to build hype, but right now I think it has just made its lineup confusing. This is likely a way to help it compete with the ever-growing rumor of an iPhone 17 Air coming from Apple this year. Thinner phones seem to be the next big battleground for these companies, and it’s an area we’ve seen smaller manufacturers fight in before. Samsung wanted to plant its flag in the ground at the start of 2025.

And the hype is building for a Galaxy S25 Edge, but I think this leaves the average Samsung fan more confused about their next phone than a launch event should. With phones lasting us longer, they’ll likely be waiting around before upgrading to the next-gen phone from the company. They’ll wait to see what the Galaxy S25 Edge is, and if it’s not for them, well, they’re already close to six months away from a Galaxy S26.