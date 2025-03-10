Summary Galaxy S25 Edge pricing in Korea could start at $1,030 for 256GB model and $1,120 for 512GB.

Limited availability with only 40,000 units planned initially.

Samsung targets a niche market with the high-priced, slim S25 Edge.

Ever since Samsung teased its "slim" Galaxy S25 Edge at the Galaxy S25 series launch event in January 2025, leaks have been pouring in non-stop. We've already seen detailed specs and even a full hands-on video leak months ahead of launch. The only missing piece? Pricing and availability.

Now, a new leak from the Korean publication Financial News (via SamMobile) has revealed potential pricing for the Galaxy S25 Edge, and it's not exactly great news.

According to the report, the Galaxy S25 Edge will start at 1,500,000 won (~$1,030) in Korea for the 256GB base model, while the 512GB variant could cost 1,630,000 won (~$1,120). However, as with other Samsung Galaxy smartphones, the S25 Edge is expected to be even more expensive in regions outside Korea.

For context, Samsung typically prices its devices lower in its home country. The Galaxy S25 Ultra, for example, costs 1,698,400 won (~$1,170) in Korea, while the same phone starts at $1,299 in the US. If this pattern holds, the S25 Edge could end up being priced between the Galaxy S25+ and the Galaxy S25 Ultra, possibly leaning closer to the higher-end model.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge's limited availability might be another issue

Samsung is reportedly limiting production to just 40,000 units initially