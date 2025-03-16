Summary A new leak claims the Galaxy S25 Edge will come in 256GB and 512GB storage variants, featuring 12GB of RAM.

The ultra-slim flagship will reportedly be available in Titanium Icyblue, Titanium Jetblack, and Titanium Silver colors, indicating the use of titanium in its construction, much like the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy S25 Edge in the middle of April, while reports say the company may only produce 40,000 units of the phone, at least initially.

Samsung is taking an unconventional approach with the Galaxy S25 Edge. Although the company showcased the slim smartphone during its January Unpacked event, its hardware details were kept under wraps. Thankfully, leaks have given us crucial information on the phone's hardware and the perks it would offer out of the box. The cycle of leaks continues this Sunday with a fresh report offering new details on the Galaxy S25 Edge.

Exclusive reporting by Android Headlines has revealed the RAM and storage configurations of the Galaxy S25 Edge, along with info on some of its colors and an estimated price tag in Europe. According to the site, the smartphone will be available in 256GB and 512GB storage versions, with both featuring 12GB of RAM.

This info aligns with all we've heard about the Galaxy S25 Slim through leaks and certifications. What caught our attention in this leak, though, is the mention of the color variants. Android Headlines claims Samsung will make the Galaxy S25 Edge available in Titanium Icyblue, Titanium Jetblack, and Titanium Silver trims.

This indicates that the company will use a titanium-clad body for the Galaxy S25 Edge, presumably to justify its steep rumored pricing. By contrast, a report last month suggested Samsung would use ceramic materials in its construction, with the frame supposedly being made of aluminum.

This leak also reveals that the base model will be priced somewhere between €1200 and €1300 in Europe. Similarly, the Galaxy S25 Edge model with 512GB of storage will reportedly retail for anywhere between €1300 and €1400 in the region.

This translates to somewhere between $1300 and $1400 for the model with 256GB of storage, and around $1400-$1500 for the 512GB version. If accurate, this corroborates previous reports of the Galaxy S25 Edge falling between the Galaxy S25+ and the Galaxy S25 Ultra in the hierarchy.

Samsung's taking a big gamble with the Galaxy S25 Edge