Summary Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S25 Edge at an event on May 13, 2025.

The S25 Edge will go on sale in Korea and China on May 23, and globally on May 30.

It will be Samsung's thinnest phone ever at 5.8mm and powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge has been an interesting device to follow. Samsung first teased it during the Galaxy S25 series launch in January 2025, and it has since made appearances at major trade shows like MWC 2025. However, Samsung has yet to officially confirm the device's launch date.