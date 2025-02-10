Summary The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will be one of the thinnest flagships at just 5.84mm.

Multiple rumors point to a Q2 release, likely in April or May.

Expected compromises include a 3,900mAh battery, slow 25W charging, and the lack of a third camera.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is shaping up to be the most exciting model in the S25 series, thanks to a unique new positioning brought by interesting design choices. While it only got a short teaser during Samsung’s Unpacked event earlier this year, its final launch should be only a few months away now.

In case you missed it, the Samsung Galaxy S25 series got a new fourth model in the lineup, called the S25 Edge. Unlike previous Samsung phones with that suffix, the S25 Edge does not have a curved screen for added functionality. Instead, it will be one of the thinnest smartphones of the season, with an expected thickness of around 6mm.

Late to the party or perfectly cooked?

Samsung has yet to confirm when the S25 Edge will be available, but most leaks point to an April or May announcement. Max Jambor, a reliable Samsung leakster, took to X to reiterate that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will be available in Q2 of this year. This is not particularly new information, but it adds weight to previous rumors at a time when Samsung has decided to be tight-lipped.

At under 6mm, the S25 Edge would be one of the thinnest flagship phones ever.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to be just 5.84mm thick, making it one of the thinnest flagships ever. Needless to say, Samsung will have to make some compromises to achieve that level of slimness. They include a 3,900mAh battery, relatively slow 25W charging, and the lack of a third camera on the back. Samsung will hope that its design will be enough to win people over and not get deterred by its shortcomings.

Notably, the S25 Edge is expected to be powered by a high-end chip — the Snapdragon 8 Elite — so performance shouldn’t be an issue. We are hoping that Samsung opts for the 7-core variant of the chip so that heating and battery life are not an issue.

Thin phones went out of fashion a while back, so it’s surprising to see Samsung put so much effort into trying to create the S25 Edge. It could be to compete with the rumored Apple iPhone 17 Air, or possibly even help with the development of its next foldables.