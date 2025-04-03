The Galaxy S25 trio may have come and gone earlier this year, leaving our reviewers — myself included — feeling pretty ambivalent about Samsung's latest flagship efforts. That said, since Galaxy Unpacked, a fourth announced model has loomed large, waiting to shut down concerns over Samsung's lack of innovation. Unfortunately, the Galaxy S25 Edge has seemingly been delayed out of its once-rumored April launch window. Today, we're learning more about what's happening behind the scenes, along with a new potential release date for this Edge revival.

The folks at WinFuture provided some context over the apparent last-minute cancellation of the Galaxy S25 Edge's launch event (via 9to5Google). While the postponement did, in fact, take the recent passing of former co-CEO Han Jong-hee into account — with mobile head Roh Tae-moon temporarily taking over in his place — it turns out the company is "fine-tuning" the device, with "technical reasons" requiring some sort of additional testing prior to launch. WinFuture even goes as far to question whether the S25 Edge will ever make it to market, though some additional rumors should calm your nerves.

Writing for SamMobile, leaker Max Jambor now says the Galaxy S25 Edge's arrival has slid back about a month, with May 13th now the plan for Samsung's big unveiling (via 9to5Google). Jambor suggests this is a smaller event than the usual Unpacked festivities, sticking to an online-only demonstration without press and other in-person attendees. Unfortunately, it's still unclear if Samsung intends to make the phone available in May, or if we're still farther out from a launch than it might seem.

The Galaxy S25 Edge's price could land right where you expect it

Outside the US, at least

Whenever Samsung does put the Galaxy S25 Edge on store shelves, it sounds like pricing is bound to be as expensive as you might've predicted. WinFuture also published leaked European pricing today, with the entry level 256GB model rumored to arrive on shelves for about €1,249. That's pricier than the Galaxy S25+ but cheaper than the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which is around where we've expected the S25 Edge to land.

That said, I'm not sure I — or anyone — should feel comfortable using these numbers to predict US-specific pricing. This week's tariff announcements have thrown huge question marks around practically everything you can spend money on, and that includes superfluous, ultra-slim smartphones. We'll have to wait until May to know without an ounce of doubt what the S25 Edge might cost stateside.

Samsung's next smartphone isn't the only recent device to face an unexpected delay. Google has yet to open preorders for the Pixel 9a after its announcement last month. That phone, however, now has an official release date: next Thursday, April 10th. Presumably, the Galaxy S25 Edge can't be far behind.