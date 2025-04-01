Summary Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is rumored to launch in Europe on April 15, 2025.

It will seemingly be available in three colors.

The phone could go on sale soon after being unveiled on April 15, 2025.

Samsung teased the Galaxy S25 Edge alongside the regular Galaxy S25 lineup at its first Unpacked event of the year in late January. Then, at MWC 2025, the company again showcased the phone's super-slim design, albeit without letting the media touch the device. Rumors suggest that the Galaxy S25 Edge is just weeks from its debut, and now, a new leak points to a more specific release date for Europe.

European retailer NieuweMobiel claims the Galaxy S25 edge will launch in Europe on April 15, 2025 (via SamMobile). That's just over two weeks from now and matches the previously rumored release timeline for the phone.

What remains unclear is whether Samsung will unveil the device or if it will officially go on sale on that day. A previous Korean report claimed that the phone will only hit retail shelves in May 2025, with Samsung taking the wraps off the device in mid-April. There's also no word from Samsung yet on whether it will hold a launch event for the S25 edge's unveiling. If that happens, expect invites for the event to go out as soon as this week.

As per the report, Samsung will offer the Galaxy S25 Edge in 256GB and 512GB storage configurations in Silver, Black, and Blue shades. Leaks suggest Samsung will equip the upcoming Galaxy with 12GB of RAM, which should help with Galaxy AI support.

Alongside this, Samsung will launch two accessories for its slim Galaxy: a silicone case and a Kindsuit case. The company already offers these case options for the regular Galaxy S25.

Galaxy S25 edge may be available in limited quantities