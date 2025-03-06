The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge unveil is likely just a few weeks away, but there’s still quite a lot that we don’t know about the device. For 2025 standards, Samsung has done a good job keeping its next major launch under the wraps.

While the rest of the S25 family went official in January, the S25 Edge only got a short teaser at the event with no additional details whatsoever. The device was on display at the event, and more recently, at MWC in Barcelona, but nobody was allowed to touch it. So basically, all we officially know is that it will be quite thin and have two cameras on the rear.

Samsung's playing it safe

In an interview with TechRadar, Samsung UK’s marketing director spilled some beans on what to expect from the Galaxy S25 Edge. The overall theme was that it won’t forego durability in its pursuit of thinness.

“One is that it’s absolutely stunning. And if you think about the technology that’s going into that size of space, it’s pretty impressive. The second thing I’ll say concerns durability. Those are the two features that are exciting. Well, I know durability isn't exciting – but it’s really important,” explained Annika Bizon of Samsung UK.