Summary Not much is known about the Galaxy S25 Edge, which Samsung teased back in January.

A new report shares that the phone could make use of ceramic materials that will provide better durability.

Samsung could also share more news about the phone during Mobile World Congress in March.

The Galaxy S25 series made its official debut back in January, but the real draw of the event was Samsung providing a sneak peek at its upcoming Galaxy S25 Edge. For the most part, the brand has been pretty tight-lipped about the details of this phone, with only little bits and pieces of information coming from leaks and rumors.

Of course, the good news is that we might not have to wait too long to find out all the details, as numerous sources have pointed to a Q2 2025 release. If accurate, we're just a few months away from a proper announcement, and while it could take phones in a new direction, it could become a real winner for Samsung.

Thin could be in for 2025