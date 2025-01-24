Summary Samsung teased the Galaxy S25 Edge at Unpacked 2025, showcasing a slim design with two cameras.

A leak suggests the Galaxy S25 Edge will have a 3,900 mAh battery with 25W wired charging.

The S25 Edge may use a 7-core Snapdragon 8 Elite to manage thermals and optimize battery life.

Samsung's January Galaxy Unpacked event delivered exactly what we expected — from the Galaxy S25 series to a host of new AI features. While the event mostly played out as anticipated, it wasn't without a few surprises. Samsung quietly teased its tri-folding phone, and towards the end, we got a brief glimpse of the much-rumored Galaxy S25 Edge.

After the event, media attendees were given a closer look at the device, though they weren't allowed to hold or use it — it was purely a showcase. Still, it provided a good idea of what Samsung's fourth phone in the S25 lineup aims to offer: a thin and sleek device catering to those who prefer a slim form factor.

Samsung didn't officially reveal much about the Galaxy S25 Edge during the event, except for the fact that it will feature only two rear cameras (based on the media showcase) and is expected to launch around April 2025. Beyond that, details remain scarce. However, a new leak from the 3C certification website (via Abhishek Yadav on X) has now given us some details about the Galaxy S25 Edge's battery and charging specs.

Leaked Galaxy S25 Edge battery details hint at a slim but underwhelming setup