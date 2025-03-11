Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S25 Edge, the South Korean tech giant's take on its January-released flagship with a much slimmer profile, is expected to be unveiled sometime in Q2 this year.

April 16 is being floated around as the potential day Samsung will show off the S25 Edge, highlighting all the specs and features the new slim device will offer. Although we'll have a complete understanding of what the device has to offer then, previous leaks and rumors have alluded that we should temper our expectations.

For starters, the upcoming slim device will reportedly be 5.84mm thin, and weigh in at 162g (the same as the base S25). It is expected to feature a 6.7-inch display (the same as the base S25+), and could be priced in the $1,000 ballpark.

So essentially, a large screen, a thin frame, and light on the scale too? Yes, and Samsung reportedly achieved this by forgoing the S25 Edge's telephoto lens and its battery capacity. The former was confirmed at Unpacked, when the tech giant showed off the device sporting only two rear cameras, while the latter, up until now, was mostly be attributed to leaks and rumors.

Now, offering a stamp of clarity, the S25 Edge's batteries have appeared on Denmark's UL Demko and India's BIS certification databases, highlighting two battery models — EB-BS937ABY and EB-BS937ABE. The certification listings were shared by TheTechOutlook, highlighting battery capacities of 3,786mAh (likely rated capacity).

Beyond the edge

Source: TheTechOutlook

That translates to the typical 3,900mAh capacity previous leaks have alluded to, which means that Samsung is mostly leaning on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite's efficiency to ge the phone through the day. For reference, even the base Galaxy S25 features a larger 4,000mAh cell.

Elsewhere, the publication also got its hands on what appear to be Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 battery model numbers, albeit with no capacity specs attached. Spotted on the BIS database, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will reportedly bear battery models EB-BF766ABE, EB-BF766ABY, EB-BF767ABE, and EB-BF767ABY, while the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will come with EB-BF966ABE, EB-BF966ABY, EB-BF967ABE, and EB-BF967ABY.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 will likely be announced later this year, potentially in July, and it's possible that the tech giant's first tri-folding device tags along.