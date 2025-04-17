Once the pre-order period is over, it's difficult to find deals on Samsung's flagship phones without committing to an extended carrier contract. Sure, you can get deep discounts, but you're locked in for three years, unable to switch carriers without forfeiting any remaining bill credits. Occasionally, sales will appear on unlocked devices, making them ideal for enthusiasts who like to switch carriers or take advantage of low-cost MVNOs.

Amazon is running a deal on the Samsung Galaxy S25 that will save you $90 off MSRP. It's a decent deal, and while it doesn't exactly make the Galaxy S25 a midrange phone, it's an excellent value when you consider what you get. Some color variants might cost you a few dollars more, but I love the idea of picking up a Silver Shadow Galaxy S25 for $710.

Why you should buy a Samsung Galaxy S25

I believe the Galaxy S25 is the best value in Samsung's entire flagship lineup. The company increased the phone's RAM to 12GB this year, bringing it in line with its more expensive siblings. This means the phone will run smoothly for years, and it should have no problem handling any Galaxy AI updates that the company releases. It's also enjoyable to hold in the hand, measuring only 7.2mm thick and weighing 162g, which is light for a flagship in 2025.

Its 6.2-inch Super AMOLED display is gorgeous. It's limited to 1080p, but that is less of an issue on smaller displays. Even though it lacks size, it doesn't fall short in performance. Its Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset is a screamer, tearing through even the most demanding Android apps and games. It'll run well for years, and I look forward to what developers come up with to make use of all that power.

Despite the company's issues with One UI 7, Samsung's Android software has been the most reliable over the last few years. The Galaxy S25 is slated for 7 years of updates, meaning you'll get new One UI versions until 2032. All told, it's not hard to build out enough value in the Galaxy S25 to justify a purchase, especially for only $710.