Summary Samsung could hold a Galaxy Unpacked event on January 23rd to unveil the Galaxy S25.

The lineup could go on sale in South Korea on February 7th.

The Galaxy S25 Slim might also be showcased at the event.

All rumors point to Samsung hosting a Galaxy Unpacked event on January 22nd (January 23rd in some regions) to unveil the Galaxy S25 series. A leaked event invite virtually confirmed this date and hinted at the unveiling of a fourth smartphone during the event. Now, a Korean report sheds more light on the Galaxy S25's availability and reveals its possible launch date in South Korea, Samsung's home market.

According to Fnnews, the Galaxy S25 lineup will launch in South Korea on February 7th, 2025, two weeks after the rumored Galaxy Unpacked event (via @Jukanlosreve). This timing aligns with Samsung's usual two-week preorder window for new Galaxy devices, so the reported release date sounds plausible.

Apparently, Samsung will accept preorders for the Galaxy S25 in South Korea from January 24th through February 3rd, 2025. Delivers and retail sales will then begin from February 7th, 2025. The preorder dates in the US and other international markets should be similar, from January 22nd or 23rd until early February. For comparison, Samsung opened preorders for the Galaxy S24 after its January 17th, 2024, Unpacked event and released the phone on January 31st.

The Korean report reaffirms that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will ship with 16GB of RAM, though it will be limited to the 512GB and 1TB storage models. The base 256GB model will only pack 12GB of RAM. Leaks suggest the Galaxy S25 and S25+ will sport 12GB of RAM as standard. This would be a nice upgrade for the Galaxy S25, as its predecessor only ships with 8GB of RAM.

Galaxy S25 Slim could be the surprise factor at Samsung's January Unpacked event

Samsung will reportedly also unveil the Galaxy S25 Slim at its rumored January 23rd Unpacked event. As per rumors, the device will stand out for its slim design, with a waistline that could be even thinner than 7mm.

Most likely, the company will tease the slim Galaxy at the January Unpacked event, with a full release slated for later in 2025. This would mirror Samsung's approach with the Galaxy Ring, which was teased during the Galaxy S24 Unpacked event in early 2024 but launched a few months later.