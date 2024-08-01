Summary Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra excels in display quality and performance, but falls short in camera capabilities compared to competitors.

Samsung plans to introduce top-of-the-line display and camera upgrades with the Galaxy S25 next year for a premium user experience.

The company aims to enhance AI capabilities and natural conversation experience across devices through partnerships with Google and others.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is among the best flagship Android phones to launch this year. While not perfect, the phone packs an impressive anti-reflective display, offers excellent performance, and delivers all-day battery life. However, the phone's 200MP primary shooter and the telephoto cameras are not as good as the competition. Worse, unlike OnePlus and Xiaomi, Samsung has shied away from using bigger camera sensors on its flagship Galaxy phones. But the company plans to make big display and camera upgrades with the Galaxy S25 next year.

During Samsung's recent Q2 2024 earnings call, Daniel Araujo, VP of Samsung's Mobile Experience (MX), teased making "top-of-the-line" display and camera upgrades on the Galaxy S25 next year (via SamMobile). He says the company will also use the best AP (Application Processor) and memory to "boost AI performance and offer an overall premium experience."

Samsung is the leader in OLED display technology, and its flagship Galaxy S phones typically use the best panels available. The Galaxy S24 Ultra's 6.8-inch OLED panel can hit a peak brightness of 2,600 nits. More importantly, it uses Corning's new Gorilla Glass Armor, which helps reduce reflections by a claimed 75%.

With the S25 series next year, the Korean company could introduce new Tandem OLED display technology, as seen on Apple's M4 iPad Pro, for even higher brightness and better power efficiency.

Galaxy S25 Ultra could get a much-needed camera upgrade

As for cameras, previous rumors suggest the Galaxy S25 Ultra could get a bigger 50MP 3x telephoto sensor. This should lead to a noticeable jump in quality and detail, especially given the tiny size of the S24 Ultra's 10MP 3x telephoto shooter. The company has used the same sensor on its flagship phones since the 2021 Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Samsung might not upgrade the primary sensor, though, sticking to the same 200MP sensor as seen on the S24 and S23 Ultra.

The VP also briefly discussed Samsung's AI efforts. He mentioned that the company will work closely with its partners, including Google, and expects "to be able to understand the context of conversations and provide a natural conversation and experience across our devices."

Samsung already enjoys a healthy lead over its competitors in AI integration, which it could further extend with these improvements.