Key Takeaways A leak from a repair parts dealer has revealed some of the launch-day colors of the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+.

The leak highlights the Galaxy S25's SIM card tray in multiple colors, including Sparkling Green and Sparkling Blue.

Samsung is also expected to have three online-exclusive colorways for each Galaxy S25 variant.

We're under two months from the arrival of the Samsung Galaxy S25, with leaks pointing to a mid-January release for the flagship trio. Earlier this month, a leak courtesy of Display Supply Chain Consultants' Ross Young shed light on the "sparkling" color variants of the Galaxy S25 and S25+. With the launch not far away, a new leak is now offering a good look at the SIM trays of the two entry-level Galaxy S25 variants, partially confirming the launch-day colors.

A prominent source of smartphone leaks, Roland Quandt, shared five images of the Galaxy S25/S25+ SIM trays on social media platform Bluesky. These SIM trays are in Black, Green, Purple, and Blue, aligning with the revelation about "sparkling" color variants some weeks ago. Based on what we know so far, these colors will be known as Midnight Black (rumored to be a Galaxy S25+ exclusive), Sparkling Green, Sparkling Blue, and Moon Night Blue, which is basically a darker hue of blue.

Close

Quandt also shared an image of a SIM tray in white, which matches the description of the Silver Shadow colorway mentioned in previous leaks. These images were reportedly obtained from a repair parts dealer, who also appears to have access to the charging-related circuit boards for all three Galaxy S25 variants.

Not a lot of mystery left