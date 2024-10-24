Key Takeaways The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is rumored to offer fun colors like Sparkling Blue and Midnight Black.

All colors will be available with the base model, a relief for customers as some brands save their best options for online exclusives.

Like Samsung, Google has also offered fun color options for devices throughout its history.

We’ve talked a lot about making smartphones and technology more fun in recent years. In general, phones have become slightly boring, but doing things like changing your Android launcher, trying new smartphone manufacturers, and buying mobile game controllers can put fun back into your mobile life. There are few things that spice up your smartphone experience like fun chassis colors, though. We asked you what phone colors you’d like to see in the wild, and you all had some strong responses. For those with strong opinions about smartphone colors, if you’re looking to buy the next-gen Samsung Galaxy S25 when it gets released sometime in Q1 2025, a recent leak suggests that you’re in luck.

Ross Young, who is the CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) and has frequently provided reputable leaks, posted on X that the upcoming Galaxy S25 series will feature some fun twists on basic colors. For the base model, people will get to decide between Moon Night Blue, Silver Shadow, Sparkling Blue, and Sparkling Green. Compared to the Galaxy S24, which came out with Amber Yellow, Cobalt Violet, Marble Gray, and Onyx Black, the Galaxy S25’s color line seems a lot more fun (and a bit more sparkly). The Galaxy S25+ will be released with the same colors as the S25, except it will add Midnight Black to its lineup. Lastly, for the more serious of the bunch, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will launch with “Titanium” versions of black, gray, blue and silver, with the former three having appeared in the base Galaxy S24 Ultra lineup.

Colorful fun

Young said that all the colors will launch with the base model of each phone, which may be a relief for some, as Samsung (and other brands) tends to save some of its best colors for online exclusive sales. Additionally, while none of that info is confirmed, we hope that it all comes to fruition. There is always room for the power users of the bunch who want their phones to look as boring and “adult-like” as possible, but we’ve always grown tired of bland, boring flagship colors. The rubber-band effect always snaps in the opposite direction every few years, however, and we’ll probably be ready to grow up and go with less-colorful choices in due time.

Samsung isn’t the only Android phone manufacturer to come out with a variety of color schemes for its devices. Google has obviously dipped its toes into fun chassis swatches, and you can choose between Rose, Hazel, Mint, and more colors for the Google Pixel 8. Google has come out with some legendary color choices over the years for its multitudes of devices, such as the Google Home Mini in Coral or the Pixel 4 in Oh So Orange.