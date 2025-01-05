Summary New leaks reveal Galaxy S25 in blue shades with MagSafe-style Spigen cases.

Galaxy S25 Ultra to feature rounded corners, thin bezels, and unique blue tone.

Samsung may unveil the S25 series this month with AI upgrades and better cameras.

Samsung Galaxy S25 series leaks are in full swing. Earlier this week, an image revealed the device's rounded corners, while another last-minute report suggests that, similar to the Google Pixel 9 Pro, Samsung will include a free Gemini Advanced subscription for all Galaxy S25 buyers. A new leak has now surfaced, showcasing the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Ultra in a new blue colorway and some MagSafe-style case options.

The leak, courtesy of Gizmochina, shows the Galaxy S25 Plus and Galaxy S25 Ultra in Spigen's Crystal Flex cases. The showcased colorways are "Icy Blue" for the Galaxy S25 Plus and "Titanium Blue" for the Galaxy S25 Ultra, and since the cases are clear, the phones' new color options are on full display. The Galaxy S25 series is expected to launch in up to seven colors, including blue.

The images reveal that the shade of blue on the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus will differ slightly from that of the top-end Galaxy S25 Ultra. The Galaxy S25's blue appears darker, while the Titanium Blue of the Galaxy S25 Ultra is a lighter, washed-out shade. Additionally, the leak aligns with earlier reports that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will feature rounded corners and thin bezels.

Another sneak peek at the Galaxy S25 ahead of its launch

The case images also reveal a MagSafe-like ring on the back of both devices. Rumors suggest the Galaxy S25 won't natively support Qi2 wireless charging but will rely on external accessories for compatibility, with this Spigen case appearing to be one of them. This approach is similar to that of other Android brands, such as Oppo with the Find X8 Pro and OnePlus with the upcoming OnePlus 13.

However, the leak isn't without inconsistencies. Previous renders and hands-on leaks of the Galaxy S25 series showed all models featuring Galaxy Z Fold 6-like camera ring designs, but the leaked images lack these new camera rings. This could be an error on the case maker's part, but the leak should still be taken with a pinch of salt.

Thankfully, we might not have to wait much longer for confirmation. Samsung is rumored to host its Unpacked event later this month to officially announce the Galaxy S25 series. The lineup is expected to introduce a host of new AI features, and other hardware improvements like a 50MP ultra-wide camera and the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset.