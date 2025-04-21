Summary Samsung has finally released the April security update for S25.

The AYD9 firmware brings a new charging animation & media player notification widget.

It also patches Critical & High-severity vulnerabilities.

Samsung is typically among the first to update its flagship devices to the latest monthly security patch. This month has been an exception, with the company prioritizing the long-delayed stable One UI 7 rollout for its 2024 flagship devices over the Galaxy S25's April security patch. Now that the revised Android 15 firmware for the S24 series has been released, Samsung has finally rolled out the April build for the Galaxy S25 with two notable changes.