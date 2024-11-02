Key Takeaways Samsung Galaxy S25 could finally introduce Android's seamless updates, over eight years after its launch.

Currently, only the Galaxy A55 supports seamless updates, although the smartphone is unavailable in the US.

The Galaxy S25 series could debut by mid-January, based on the announcement date of the Galaxy S24 flagships earlier this year.

The tech industry moves at a rapid pace, and in just over two months from now, we will have a new Samsung Galaxy flagship making the headlines. Leaks related to the Galaxy S25 have intensified over the past few weeks, with a recent leak providing info on the display of the Ultra variant, while there's also talk of a Galaxy S25 "Slim" debuting late next year to take on Apple. A leak now suggests that the upcoming Galaxy S25 series may finally implement a feature Samsung should have offered years ago — seamless updates.

First introduced by Google back in 2016, seamless updates or A/B system updates allow users to continue using their Android smartphones as the update is applied in the background, requiring only a reboot at the end of the process to finish the process. But Samsung hasn't adopted seamless updates for its flagships yet.

However, that could change soon, as per leaker chunvn8888 on X/Twitter, who claims the company will bring seamless updates to the Galaxy S25 series in a couple of months' time (via Android Authority). If the source's information is accurate, this feature would be a long time coming for Samsung.

It was initially believed the company would be compelled to implement seamless updates on Galaxy devices with Android 13. The hope later shifted to early 2023's Galaxy S23, only for Samsung to pass up on it again.

We didn't see seamless updates with the Galaxy S24 series either, although the company did show signs of moving in the right direction in March this year as it launched the mid-tier Galaxy A55 smartphone with support for A/B system updates. Unfortunately, Samsung chose not to release the Galaxy A55 in the US.

Given that the company has waited this long to bring seamless Android updates to its flagship smartphone lineup, we won't be surprised if Samsung doesn't spend too much time talking about it during the announcement this January. There's still no word on when the Galaxy S25 will be unveiled, though mid-January appears to be the likely timeline given when the Galaxy S24 was announced.