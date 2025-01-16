Samsung’s much-anticipated Galaxy S25 series will finally go official next week on January 22. Much has been leaked about the devices regarding their specs, designs, features, and even pricing. But a new leak that just surfaced sheds some light on the new Galaxy AI features. Spoiler alert: they could change how we use our phones.

Samsung’s 2025 Galaxy Unpacked event will be headlined with the S25 trio, viz. the Galaxy S25, the 25+, and the S25 Ultra. Rumors also hint at the release of a new “S25 Slim”, but it may arrive later. As the trend has been over the last few years, the new phones will come with a healthy serving of artificial intelligence features on the side, enabled by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy SoC. Called Now Brief, the new features seem poised to compete with the likes of Apple Intelligence in meaningful ways.

The AI race continues

Advantage Samsung?

Source: Technoblog

Brazilian publication Technoblog got its hands on marketing materials that detail how Now Brief will work on the Samsung Galaxy S25 series. This implementation of Galaxy AI and Google Gemini allows the phone to be able to interact with other apps on the device to provide far more contextual and useful tips and actions.

One of the leaked images shows the phone summarizing a YouTube video and creating a new note with the information, when prompted “Hey Google Gemini, list the places mentioned in this video and save a Note.” Such integrations can significantly cut down the number of steps required to complete an action, thus saving users a lot of time.

Cupertino should take notes

Source: Tecchnoblog

Now Brief, as the name suggests, provides contextual information at a glance based on the time of day. Three examples are shown in the imagery:

A morning summary that shows the weather forecast for the day, the user’s energy score (likely pulled from a connected wearable), followed by the schedule of events for the day.

A commute brief that automatically starts the navigation and music playback, along with a suggested coffee stop based on available coupons.

An evening summary that shows “memorable moments” from the day as well as the achievement of daily activity goals.

It is commonly understood that for AI to be better at its job it needs access to more data points. By allowing your phone’s operating system to pull data from installed apps for more context, AI assistants can be supercharged. However, there will be obvious privacy concerns for a feature like this, where users might not want Galaxy AI to go through all their apps to find links. Hopefully, Samsung will address these concerns during the announcement.