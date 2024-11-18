The importance of Samsung in the Android ecosystem, in spite of our whining about its tepidness, remains paramount. So, how will this tech leader carve its path in 2025? Perhaps an all-Snapdragon year of flagships? A tri-foldable to answer the calls of Huawei? Or a delay in Galaxy AI features that were promised to come with One UI 7? James Peckham joins Will this week as the Android Police podcast paints out the plot. Plus, the demise of Amazon's Freevee, the continued demise of Xbox's future, and a nifty new thing we've done with the Pixel 9 (and might do with other phones, should you want it).

03:24 | Samsung

23:30 | Big Thoughts

39:28 | The Bag

Our regular hosts are Daniel Bader and Will Sattelberg. Our editor is Jules Wang.

Android Police lives here. Reach out to us at podcast@androidpolice.com

Music - "18" and "34" by HOME licensed under CC BY 3.0