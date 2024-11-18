The importance of Samsung in the Android ecosystem, in spite of our whining about its tepidness, remains paramount. So, how will this tech leader carve its path in 2025? Perhaps an all-Snapdragon year of flagships? A tri-foldable to answer the calls of Huawei? Or a delay in Galaxy AI features that were promised to come with One UI 7? James Peckham joins Will this week as the Android Police podcast paints out the plot. Plus, the demise of Amazon's Freevee, the continued demise of Xbox's future, and a nifty new thing we've done with the Pixel 9 (and might do with other phones, should you want it).
03:24 | Samsung
- Samsung Galaxy S25 launch date just leaked from two different sources
- Galaxy S25s will use Snapdragon worldwide due to poor Samsung Foundry yields
- One UI 7 might not bring the upgrades you're waiting for
- Samsung's tri-fold phone might use an 'infolding' design to solve durability problems
- Samsung may outsource Exynos to TSMC and scrap in-house Snapdragon plans
23:30 | Big Thoughts
- Google has made searching the Play Store so frustrating, I don't even bother anymore
- Review: Google's Pixel 9 display is as good as it gets
39:28 | The Bag
- Xbox boss confirms a handheld console is in the works
- Valve's snowy Steam Deck is coming down the chimney just in time for Christmas
- Amazon pulls the plug on Freevee, its free ad-supported streaming service
Our regular hosts are Daniel Bader and Will Sattelberg. Our editor is Jules Wang.
Android Police lives here. Reach out to us at podcast@androidpolice.com