There have been a lot of rumors surrounding the release date of One UI 7 for Samsung's 2024 and older flagship devices. Despite launching a beta program in early December, the company has yet to update the Galaxy S24 lineup to Android 15. A recent rumor suggested One UI 7 might not make its way to older Galaxy devices until April. A new leak, which seems to originate from Samsung directly, reinforces this timeline further.

Apparently, Samsung Romania accidentally revealed the One UI 7 release timeline for existing flagship Galaxy phones during a Zoom meeting surrounding the Galaxy S25 lineup. Based on the leak, the Galaxy S24, including the FE model, will receive its long overdue Android 15 update on April 18th. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 will also get the update on the same day.

Following this, the Galaxy S23 series and Z Fold/Flip 5 will supposedly get their Android 15 build on April 25th. The stable One UI 7 firmware for the Galaxy S23 FE, S22, S21, and Z Fold 4/3 will purportedly land only after mid-May.

Samsung's 2023 mid-rangers, the Galaxy A53 and A33, will seemingly receive their Android 15 update on May 23rd.

Samsung owners have a long wait ahead for One UI 7