Summary Samsung could use AI features in the Galaxy S24 series to compete with the Google Pixel 8.

The AI-powered camera features on the Galaxy S24 will be similar to the Pixel 8 but may have similar limitations that require an internet connection and a Samsung account.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip in the Galaxy S24 may not be powerful enough for on-device AI image editing, and complex tasks might be offloaded to the cloud.

All the Galaxy S24 rumors point to Samsung going all-in on AI in a bid to outwit the Google Pixel 8. Samsung has already announced one such AI-powered feature, Live Translate, with leaks providing details on other AI features that the phone may pack. A new leak now provides more information about the AI-powered features of the Galaxy S24 series, like Generative Edit, which will allow you to move or remove objects in a picture and fill in the empty space using generative AI.

As a previous leak had detailed, many of the AI-powered camera features that Samsung plans to add to the Galaxy S24 are similar to what's already available on the Pixel 8. This includes the Korean giant's take on Magic Editor, enabling you to reframe a photo after capturing the shot. The problem with Google's implementation is that the feature requires the internet to work, and the processing happens in the cloud and not locally on the device. Based on today's leak, it appears Samsung's implementation will also have similar limitations.

An image shared by @MysteryLupin on X details the AI software features on the Galaxy S24 series. It suggests the Generative Edit feature to move or edit objects in a photo on the upcoming Galaxy flagships will require a Samsung account and an internet connection. On the plus side, the feature will be available across the entire Galaxy S24 series and won't be limited to the Ultra model.

Qualcomm has aggressively marketed the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3's on-device AI capabilities. The same chip will presumably tick inside the Galaxy S24 lineup. Yet, it does not appear powerful enough to deliver on-device AI image editing. Samsung's 2024 flagships could pack an on-device AI to answer your questions, but the phone might offload the processing to the cloud for more complex tasks.

The leak further confirms Samsung will use super bright displays on its upcoming flagships, the S24 Ultra switching to a flat display, and "Nightography Zoom" to let you zoom in on faraway subjects even in low light. A detailed specs leak of the Galaxy S24 Ultra previously revealed the phone will pack Quad Telephoto with zoom options of 2x, 3x, 5x, and 10x. The feature won't be available on the Galaxy S24 Plus and its regular sibling, which is understandable since they are rumored to only pack a 3x telephoto shooter.

Samsung is reportedly gearing up to announce the Galaxy S24 series at an Unpacked event on January 17th. With just over two weeks left for the unveiling, the company should send out invites for the launch event any day now. And as the purported launch date nears, expect more Galaxy S24 leaks to pop up online.