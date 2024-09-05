Key Takeaways Samsung's Galaxy S24 receives major camera-focused update with new features like Sketch to Image and Portrait Studio.

The update adds support for third-party apps like WhatsApp and Google Meet to Live Translate.

The 2.8GB+ XH7 firmware is currently rolling out in South Korea with the September 2024 security patch.

Samsung's Galaxy S24 lineup has received several updates since launch. Over the last few months, though, several reports have pointed to the Korean company working on a significant camera-focused update for its 2024 flagship phone. After supposedly being delayed a few times, this firmware is finally rolling out for the Galaxy S24, packing several camera optimizations and new features.

While the release note states One UI 6.1, the build is based on One UI 6.1.1 and brings several features that debuted on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 to Samsung's flagship smartphone. This includes Sketch to Image, which will use AI to turn your sketches into art. It is available in several Samsung apps, including Samsung Notes, Photo Editor, Air Command, and Smart Select.

Another notable new feature is Portrait Studio, which can create illustrations from selfies.

Like on Samsung's newest foldables, Live Translate has been improved and now works with third-party apps, like WhatsApp and Google Meet.

Below is the full release note of the XH7 firmware for the Galaxy S24 series translated from Korean:

Galaxy AI • Turn simple sketches into stunning works of art After drawing whatever comes to mind, choose a style and the Galaxy A| will turn it into a stunning work of art. The Sketch Conversion feature is available in Samsung Notes, Photo Editor, Air Command, Smart Select, and Edge Panel. • Portraits with personality Transform your photos into unique AI-generated styles. You can change not only your own photo but also other people's photos in various ways. • Complete writing with simple input You can write easily with the Samsung Keyboard writing function. When you enter a short sentence or keyword, it automatically completes the text in a style appropriate for each situation, such as email or SNS. • Translate calls across multiple apps Real-time interpretation is available not only in the Samsung Phone app, but also in other voice calling apps such as Google Meet, WhatsApp, and KakaoTalk. To start interpretation, tap Live Interpretation in the Quick Settings window during a call. • Translate text in images When you translate a webpage on Samsung Internet, you can see all the content at a glance in your language. You can understand the entire content at once by translating the text in the image together without having to translate it separately. • Listening Mode for Interpreting Don’t worry if the other person is speaking in a foreign language. Listening mode allows you to interpret the other person's language in real time, such as during a lecture or presentation. • Record voice and convert text simultaneously in notes You can record your voice while taking notes and have it converted directly to text. Converted text can be pasted into notes or viewed as a summary. • Use the summarize and translate feature directly from your PDF files You can use the Note Assist feature without converting your PDF file to a note file. The translation feature allows you to use your PDF files in a variety of ways. • Automatically recognizes language when listening to voice recordings The recorded language is automatically detected, so it is converted to text right away without having to select the language directly. You can edit recorded voice recordings and converted text files by converting them to text. You can also select and delete unwanted portions from the recording file. • Special wallpapers that change depending on the weather and time Watch your photos change with the weather and time of day in the Weather & Time wallpaper. If it snows or rains in the selected area, the same weather will be reflected in the photo, and the sun rising and setting will also be expressed in the photo. Create creative images Live effects that make your photos come alive. Do you want to see people or animals in your photos move with life? Try applying live effects to still photos. • Quickly save and share your videos in instant slow motion When watching a video, you can watch certain parts in slow motion, You can also save it as a separate clip. When sharing the original video, you can preview the part you saw in slow motion and share it as a separate clip. • Create stickers and GIFs in various styles Create fun stickers or GIFs using photos taken with Motion Photo. Long press on a person or object to automatically separate the background and make it into a sticker or GIF. Express your emotions with stickers and GIFs of various styles and share them with others. • Quickly cut out only the necessary parts If there's a person or object you want to cut out from a photo, just long-press on it without any complicated editing process. You can select just one subject or multiple subjects at once. The cut out parts can be made into stickers or pasted directly onto the desired location. Update Information • One UI version: 6.1 • Android version: 14 • Version: S928NKSU3AXH7 / S928NOKR3AXH7 / S928NKSU3AXH9 • Size: 2821.15MB • Security Patch Level: September 1, 2024

Though the release note does not mention this, the update also appears to include some camera-focused changes and improvements. These should help improve the dynamic range and the telephoto camera's performance, especially in low-light.

We should get a better idea of the camera improvements in the coming weeks as Samsung rolls out the firmware to more regions.

The 2.8GB+ XH7 firmware for the Galaxy S24 series is currently rolling out in South Korea with the September 2024 security patch. A wider release to more countries should happen in the coming days and weeks. If you own a Galaxy S24, check for the latest available update from Settings > Software update.