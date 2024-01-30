Summary Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra users are reporting washed-out colors on their devices, which could be related to a faulty toggle in the display settings.

The same issue is also affecting customers of the mid-tier Galaxy S24+, according to multiple user reports.

Samsung Support has acknowledged the bug and plans to fix it in a future software release, possibly in the February update.

The recently launched Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra comes bundled with a plethora of new features, with Galaxy AI being one of the most talked-about attributes. While we've also learned a fair bit about the flagship's supreme scratch resistance, it turns out the screen could have other issues, such as colors appearing washed out, particularly in comparison to older models like the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

A thread on the Samsung Community page (via SamMobile) shows a growing chorus of Galaxy S24 Ultra owners reporting washed-out colors on their devices. The original poster reportedly got in touch with Samsung UK's customer support, who then carried out a device check using the Smart Tutor remote diagnostics tool, but without much success.

The user, as well as several others in the comments, posit that this could be related to the new Gorilla Armor screen. On top of being Corning's "toughest Gorilla Glass yet," Gorilla Armor also reduces the reflections on the Galaxy S24 Ultra quite significantly. Since this is a new addition to the Galaxy S24 Ultra that didn't exist on the Galaxy S23 Ultra or the models before that, it's not unreasonable to speculate that this may be the culprit.

However, a Reddit thread puts forward a different (and more plausible) theory about the washed-out colors on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, saying it is due to the non-functional Vivid toggle within Display settings. For reference, Samsung's phones come with a Screen mode option within Settings > Display that lets users switch between Natural and Vivid tones.

Toggling from Natural to Vivid shows a marked difference in color saturation on an older phone like the Galaxy S21 Ultra, as the screenshot above shows. However, on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, switching to Vivid doesn't have this effect. Alarmingly, this issue with the Vivid toggle seemingly impacts even the mid-tier Galaxy S24+, so it doesn't appear to be limited to just one model in the series.

There's good news

As per a Galaxy S24+ user facing the same issue, Samsung Support has confirmed this bug and said it will be fixed in a future software release. It's unclear when the fix will arrive, but a supposed Samsung USA employee on a separate thread believes it could be part of the company's February update. With this in mind, the fix may not be far away for the Galaxy S24 trio.

In the meantime, we're still learning about all the new features that Samsung has bundled with its new flagship. For example, the Galaxy S24 Ultra and the Galaxy Z Fold 5 could finally bring car crash detection with a future update. But since the required sensor is only available on these two phones, this functionality may skip last year's Galaxy S23 Ultra.