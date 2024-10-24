Most bang for your buck Samsung Galaxy S24 The Samsung Galaxy S24 offers all the power and performance of its more expensive sibling in a compact package. It features a 6.2-inch AMOLED display refreshing at 120Hz. The Galaxy S24 is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, giving it fantastic performance with more intensive apps and games. If you're a hardcore user, it's tough to go wrong with the Galaxy S24. Pros Fantastic performance Excellent battery life Great display Cons Mediocre charging speeds Relatively expensive $800 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S24 and Apple iPhone 16 are among the best smaller flagship devices you can buy. They feature premium builds and smooth user experiences but cater to different users. If you’re used to Android, the Galaxy S24 has a lot to offer, providing a fantastic One UI software experience with plenty of support. Similarly, the iPhone 16 caters to those entrenched in the Apple ecosystem with a smooth iOS experience.

So, whether you’re buying a flagship for the first time or looking to switch platforms, let’s compare the Galaxy S24 and iPhone 16 to determine which is the best option.

Price, availability, and specs

The Samsung Galaxy S24 is available through Samsung and Best Buy with a starting price of $800. Samsung offers 128GB and 256GB storage models, with 8GB of RAM in both variants. The company offers a range of colors, from Onyx Black to Samsung website exclusives, like Jade Green.

Meanwhile, the Apple iPhone 16 starts at $800 and is available through Apple and Best Buy. Apple offers 128GB and 256GB storage versions and a 512GB model for those seeking more space. Apple offers the iPhone 16 in five colors: Ultramarine, Teal, Pink, White, and Black.



Samsung Galaxy S24 Apple iPhone 16 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Apple A18 Display type AMOLED, 120Hz OLED, 60Hz Display dimensions 6.2" 6.1" Display resolution 2340 × 1080 2556 x 1179 Storage 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Charge options USB-C wired, Qi wireless USB-C, Qi2, MagSafe Ports USB-C USB-C SIM support Dual SIM (Nano SIM and eSIM) eSIM Operating System Android 14 and One UI 6.1 iOS 18 Front camera 12MP, f/2.2 12MP, f/1.9 Rear camera 50MP, f/1.8, OIS main; 12MP, f/2.2 ultrawide; 10MP, f/2.4 zoom (3x) 48MP, f/1.6 main; 12MP, f/2.2 ultrawide Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 6E Wi-Fi 7 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 147.1 x 70.6 x 7.6mm 147.6 x 71.6 x 7.8mm Weight 168g 170g IP Rating IP68 IP68 Colors Onyx Black, Marble Gray, Cobalt Violet, Amber Yellow, Jade Green, Sapphire Blue, and Sandstone Orange Black, White, Pink, Teal, Ultramarine Price From $800 Starting $799

Design

Premium materials all around

The Galaxy S24 and iPhone 16 are on the smaller end of the flagship spectrum, making them excellent choices for those who want the power and performance of their more expensive siblings without the bulk. It sounds harsh, but if you’ve seen one Galaxy device in the last three years, you’ve seen them all. That’s not a bad thing, as Samsung has honed its design language and offers a premium build.

The Galaxy S24 features an aluminum armor frame with a flat Gorilla Glass Victus 2 front and back. It’s a clean design with IP68 dust and water resistance for added peace of mind. At 167g, it’s also light in the pocket — a compact device in a world of smartphone giants. It feels excellent in the hand, even if it's not the flashiest design today.

Similarly, Apple hasn’t made major design changes to its iPhone lineup in years. Still, the iPhone 16 sports some fancy new colors with color-matched glass, resulting in a beautiful device. It also includes an aluminum frame and Corning-made Ceramic Shield glass front and back. The iPhone 16 is IP68 dust and water-resistant, so it’s safe to take out in the rain. It’s a slightly smaller phone than the Galaxy S24 but weighs a few grams more.

Display

Fantastic OLED panels

Samsung is known for its fantastic displays, and the Galaxy S24 follows suit. Its panel isn’t as saturated as we’re used to. Samsung opted for more natural tones, but it’s still sharp and vibrant. The Galaxy S24 has a 6.2-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 1080p display refreshing at 120Hz. It includes a max brightness of 2,600 nits, ideal for outdoor viewing. Media content looks impressive, and we love how games pop off the display. Like the iPhone 16, it’s limited to a 1080p resolution but still has a crisp panel.

The Apple iPhone 16 is a touch smaller, sporting a 6.1-inch Super XDR OLED 1080p display refreshing at 60Hz, a key difference from the Galaxy S24. It also has a slightly lower max brightness at 2,000 nits, but you’ll only notice that difference in direct sunlight. However, if you use your phone outdoors all day, it might be worth considering. Despite the slower refresh rate, it’s still an excellent display and provides more saturated colors than we get from the Galaxy S24 panel.

Software

What type of experience do you want?

Any comparison between the Galaxy S24 and iPhone 16 will hinge on software. Android and iOS may have drifted closer together over the years, but they are still fundamentally different user experiences. One UI is Samsung’s Android flavor, and it’s excellent software. One UI 6.1.1 features many of the company’s Galaxy AI improvements, with Circle to Search and Live Translation. Fan favorites like Wireless DeX are also included. Samsung promises seven years of software support for the Galaxy S24, including Android upgrades and security patches.

Apple has loosened restrictions with iOS 18, giving us many new customization options. Don’t get confused; the iPhone 16 is still a walled-garden experience. Apple has carefully crafted a safe user experience and isn’t keen on you messing things up. You may be able to change icons and widgets for the first time, but don’t expect to add custom launchers like you can with the Galaxy S24. AI is also coming to the iPhone 16 soon with Apple Intelligence, which the company promises will do everything from prioritize notifications to help generate messages. It’s hard to evaluate the iPhone 16 without Apple Intelligence, but it should be noted that it's on the way.

Performance

Flagship raw performance across the board

The Samsung Galaxy S24 is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 under the hood. It’s the most powerful flagship processor so far to date, and it results in fantastic performance. The Galaxy S24 runs smoothly and provides the experience you’d want from a flagship while using more intensive apps or playing high-end AAA mobile games. It’s also snappy for photo and video editing; overheating is kept to a minimum. Overall, it’s an excellent chipset, and you’ll never feel your Galaxy S24 lacks power.

Unlike previous generations, Apple opted to put the current A18 chipset into the iPhone 16. Typically, non-Pro users had to settle for last year’s processor, but Apple changed things this year. You can compare benchmarks until you turn blue in the face, but both phones offer plenty of power for daily tasks and more in real-world usage. Like the Galaxy S24, the iPhone 16 can handle photo and video editing and performs well in AAA mobile games. You pay for a flagship experience with these phones, and that’s precisely what the chipsets provide.

Battery life

All-day battery on both sides

Better power efficiency is one significant advantage of newer chipsets. The Galaxy S24 has excellent battery life and over 8 hours of screen time from a 4,000mAh battery, due to how well the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 manages power and heat. A cool phone is power-efficient, and you can expect fantastic battery life from the S24. It includes 25W wired charging with 15W wireless charging. The device also has 4.5W reverse wireless charging when it's time to top off a friend’s phone.

Similarly, the iPhone 16 is great on power, offering all-day battery life. It features a 3,500mAh battery, but its slightly smaller display and 60Hz refresh rate extend battery life further, making up for the gap in battery size compared to the Galaxy S24. The iPhone 16 features MagSafe with 25W wired charging, 15W wireless charging, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging.

Camera

It comes down to personal preference

If you’re a shutterbug, the Galaxy S24 offers a more versatile camera system, with a 50MP primary sensor, a 10MP 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultrawide lens. Photos are close between the two phones, and it’ll come down to personal preference, choosing which company’s color science you prefer. With computational photography taking a huge role in our images, making blanket judgments on camera quality is difficult.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 sports a dual camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor and a 12MP ultrawide, meaning you’ll be without a telephoto lens if you buy the iPhone 16. However, iPhones have been historically better at shooting videos, and that’s what we’ve seen playing out so far again this year. Apple also added the Camera Control button, giving you access to zoom and other functions while holding the phone in landscape for photos. If you’re into shooting more video than images, you’ll want to look at an iPhone. If you love the warmer tones of Samsung’s photos, you'd best go with the Galaxy S24.

Which is right for you?

The Galaxy S24 is our best choice overall. It features fantastic software, an extended support life, and excellent build quality. You’ll never lack power, and we love Android's flexibility. If you’ve been an Android user in the past, the Galaxy S24 is ideal if you’re looking for a powerful flagship experience in a more compact form factor.

The iPhone 16 is an excellent smartphone. Like the Galaxy S24, it features a premium build and extended software support. It will be the best choice if you’re already in the Apple ecosystem. Similarly, if you spend a lot of time using Instagram and Snapchat filters, Apple is always excellent with social media.