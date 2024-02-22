Samsung Galaxy S24+ Best choice for Android lovers Samsung gave the Galaxy S24+ some important upgrades this year, adding a 6.7-inch QHD AMOLED display, a significant improvement over the 1080p display of the S23+. In addition, Samsung added more RAM, giving the S24+ 12GB. Samsung promises seven years of software support for the Galaxy S24+, keeping your phone up-to-date for years. Pros Gorgeous display Snappy performance Great build quality Cons Relatively slow charging Expensive $1000 at Amazon

Samsung gave the Galaxy S24+ some much-needed love this year, improving the display resolution and adding more RAM to help justify the $1,000 price tag. And while software support had previously been an advantage of iOS devices, Samsung promises seven years of support for the S24+.

Meanwhile, the Apple iPhone 15 Pro provides a consistent (if not predictable) design and user experience, with a great camera system, premium build, and excellent display. Still, is the iPhone 15 Pro enough to pull you away from Samsung, or should you pick up the Galaxy as your next device?

Price, availability, and specs

The Samsung Galaxy S24+ is available through Samsung and Best Buy starting at $1,000. The base configuration features 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, with a 512GB variant offered for an additional $120. Samsung sells the S24+ in various colors, with certain exclusive hues like Jade Green and Sandstone Orange available through its site.

Meanwhile, the Apple iPhone 15 Pro is sold through Apple and Best Buy, starting at $1,000. All variants include 8GB of RAM, with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB models available at an additional cost. Apple offers the iPhone 15 Pro in several titanium-themed colors: Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium, and Natural Titanium.



Design

While Samsung upgraded several key areas of the S24+, the design wasn’t one of them; this year’s middle sibling borrows heavily on the S23+ design, which wasn’t much of a departure from the Galaxy S22+. If you’re a fan of Samsung’s flat glass and aluminum frame design language, the Galaxy S24+ gives you a lot to love, with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 front and back.

In addition, the S24+ is IP68-rated, giving you peace of mind with the elements. It’s a classic, sleek look with a premium feel in the hand — you’ll never doubt you’re holding a high-end flagship device.

The Galaxy S24+ design only looks dated until you see the Apple iPhone 15 Pro. If you’ve seen an iPhone in the last decade or so, you have a pretty good idea of what the 15 Pro offers. Even though the design hasn’t changed, the build materials have; Apple used titanium from the iPhone 15 Pro’s frame, making the device much lighter than previous models.

In addition, the iPhone 15 Pro's smaller size makes it 10 grams lighter than the S24+. Like the S24+, the iPhone 15 Pro is IP68-rated and uses Corning glass to protect the device's front and back. Don’t forget that the iPhone 15 Pro is a much smaller device, making it more comfortable to hold for some users; if you’re fine giving up screen real estate, the trade-off might be worth it.

Display

One major reason to consider the Galaxy S24+ this year is the display. Last year’s S23+ featured a 1080p display, which almost seemed insulting on a flagship device costing $1,000. Samsung corrects that mistake on the S24+ with a gorgeous 6.7-inch QHD panel refreshing at 120Hz.

However, users have pointed out that the AMOLED panels on the S24 devices are noticeably less saturated than in previous years. Samsung admits this is intentional, offering more natural tones to limit eye fatigue. Even so, if you’re used to the punchy Samsung displays of old, the S24+ will take some getting used to.

Overall, it’s still a gorgeous panel with deep contrast and crisp clarity. Streaming content looks excellent, and the anti-glare layer makes outdoor viewing easier. In addition, the display has a peak brightness of 2,600 nits, further aiding viewing in harsh light.

Apple iPhone displays have been gorgeous for years, with the iPhone 15 Pro continuing the trend. It sports a 6.1-inch LTPO Super Retina display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Even though its peak brightness is only 2,000 nits, you’ll have little trouble seeing the iPhone’s display in sunlight.

It’s a bright, vibrant panel with excellent colors and contrast. It’s more saturated than the S24+ display, but True Tone is available if you enjoy more natural hues. Regardless of your chosen device, you’ll never feel like you’ve purchased an inferior display.

Software

Software is undoubtedly a major consideration if you’re deciding between the Galaxy S24+ and iPhone 15 Pro. The Galaxy S24+ ships with One UI 6.1, Samsung’s version of Android 14 with AI enhancements. One UI has been one of the most reliable Android skins for years, with Samsung getting updates out quickly.

In addition, the company promises seven years of updates, including major Android upgrades. The S24+ uses AI throughout the software experience, with features like live call translation and improved camera capabilities. If you’re looking for the most flexible software experience, the S24+ holds the advantage over the iPhone 15 Pro.

Apple’s iOS is as reliable as One UI, but the experience is significantly different. Whereas Android encourages more customization, the iOS experience is more on-rails — don’t expect sideloading or significant UI changes.

The iPhone 15 Pro ships with iOS 17, Apple’s latest software. It integrates AI, like the S24+, with contextual message responses and camera enhancements. iMessage is still a major draw for users and features like AirDrop offer a seamless solution for transferring between Apple devices. If you own Macs or your family and friends are heavy iOS users, the allure of buying an iPhone 15 Pro can be difficult to resist.

Performance

As expected, the Galaxy S24+ is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, Qualcomm’s current flagship chipset. In addition to the increased raw performance, the Gen 3 boasts AI improvements, which help aid the One UI experience. You’ll never lack power with the Galaxy S24+, maintaining high frame rates in AAA games and snappy performance in even the most intensive productivity apps. The SD8G3 is complemented by 12GB of RAM in the S24+, giving you plenty of room for opening multiple apps simultaneously.

You’ll find the A17 Pro chipset at the heart of the iPhone 15 Pro. It’s powerful and efficient, providing excellent overall performance. Don’t be fooled by the 8GB of RAM in the iPhone; iOS handles RAM management differently, and you won’t notice a drop in performance because there's less RAM compared to the S24+.

The iPhone 15 Pro runs smoothly, and while the experience has improved on Android, social media apps perform exceptionally well on iOS devices. If Instagram takes up most of your screen time, the iPhone 15 Pro is worth a look.

Battery life

Samsung has improved battery life on Galaxy devices in the last two years. While the S22+ struggled to reach six hours of screen time, the 4,900mAh cell in the S24+ easily lasts all day, offering up to eight hours. Much of the credit for the better battery life goes to the SD8G3, which runs cooler than previous versions, improving power efficiency. When it’s time to top off, the S24+ recharges faster than the iPhone 15 Pro, with wired speeds up to 45W and 15W wireless charging.

Even with Samsung’s improvements, the iPhone 15 Pro holds its own, giving users over 8 hours of screen-on time per charge. It’s easily a two-day battery for most users, despite being only 3,300mAh. Apple silicon sips power, and the iPhone takes full advantage. Unfortunately, recharge times are not as impressive. Even though Apple added USB-C charging for this year’s iPhone, it is still limited to about 25W. It also features 15W wireless charging.

Camera

Even though it lacks the periscope zoom of its bigger brother, the Galaxy S24+ still features an impressive camera system. It has a 50MP primary shooter, a 10MP 3x telephoto, and a 12MP ultrawide lens.

Photos from the S24+ are crisp and clear, with excellent depth and saturation. Samsung’s computational photography helps clean up image noise, producing better nighttime photography. A 12MP front camera handles selfies, with fantastic edge detection for portrait mode. The S24+ is also capable of recording 4K video at 60FPS.

While the S24+ holds the edge in still photography, the iPhone 15 Pro is best for video recording. It also features a triple-camera setup: a 48MP main lens, a 12MP 3x telephoto, and a 12MP ultrawide sensor.

Apple’s computational model produces more natural-looking images, focusing on accurate tones. Both devices produce good nighttime images, but the iPhone shows more noise in low lighting than the S24+.

Which is right for you?

The Samsung Galaxy S24+ offers fantastic performance, excellent battery life, and years of software support — all for the same $1,000 as the iPhone 15 Pro. If you’re used to the Android experience, One UI is rock solid, offering all the customizability you’d expect.

Samsung Galaxy S24+ Editor's choice Most flexibility for the money With this year's improvements, the Samsung Galaxy S24+ becomes a true flagship contender. Samsung's promise of software support for seven years bests Apple's support for the first time, giving the S24+ an impressive advantage. Even though the video doesn't stack up, pictures are sharper on the S24+, giving users better point-and-shoot images, especially in low light. $1000 at Amazon$1000 at Best Buy$1000 at Samsung

The iPhone 15 Pro will give you the best results if you're big on video recording. If you’re already heavily into the Apple ecosystem, the iPhone 15 Pro will integrate well with the rest of your tech lifestyle. If there is an Apple Watch on your wrist and a MacBook Pro in your messenger bag, it’s best to stick with the iPhone.