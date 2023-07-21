The tech world's collective attention is currently focused on next week's Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, which will play host to the Galaxy Z Flip 5, the Galaxy Z Fold 5, the Galaxy Tab S9 series, and two Galaxy Watch 6 wearables. It may seem too early to start talking about Samsung's 2024 flagships already, but it's no secret that manufacturers start working on devices several months in advance. With that in mind, a new rumor now claims that Samsung may not be mulling any major upgrades in the selfie camera department with the three Galaxy S24 flagships early next year.

The rumor comes from Dutch-language tech publication GalaxyClub, though the source of the information wasn't disclosed. This effectively means that the same 12MP f/2.2 front camera will make a comeback with the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra.

As SamMobile points out, there have also been rumors about Samsung bringing back the 200MP primary rear camera sensor from the Galaxy S23 Ultra earlier this year. This is a relatively new camera unit for the company, and hence it wouldn't be unreasonable to recycle this giant of a sensor for the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Meanwhile, a patent application in April hinted at the company's likely plans to use an ISOCELL-branded telephoto sensor on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, replacing the Sony IMX unit currently running on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. It's too early to confirm or deny any of these reports at the moment, given the Galaxy S24 is still seven months away. We likely won't hear from Samsung on these rumors until the early 2024 Galaxy Unpacked event sometime in February.

Currently, the South Korean electronics juggernaut is struggling to keep the lid on its yet-to-be-revealed foldables as leaks continue to pour in. Earlier this week, we came across renders of the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, showing off its keyboard accessory and the S Pen stylus. The Galaxy Watch 6 series has also made innumerable appearances in leaks already, and so have the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Z Flip 5.