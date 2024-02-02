Summary The Galaxy S24 Ultra has many upgrades over its predecessor, but its screen appears washed out compared to the previous model, and Samsung is saying it's intentional.

Users have reported that the Vivid color profile doesn't make a noticeable difference, and Samsung Spain confirms this as an intentional adjustment for a more natural viewing experience.

While Samsung may consider evolving its stance based on customer feedback, long-time Galaxy Ultra series users may be disappointed with the lack of bold hues in the Vivid color profile.

At first glance, the Galaxy S24 Ultra looks a lot like its predecessor — and that's not really a bad thing, because Samsung has focused on iterating and improving on what's become a very successful formula. So many little things have been upgraded, from the flattened screen to the titanium frame and clever AI software features. But early user reports have pointed to at least one downgrade: the screen appears washed out next to last year's model. We thought this might be a software bug, but now, Samsung is saying it's intended behavior.

Users have been reporting that the Vivid color profile under Settings → Display → Screen mode on the Galaxy S24 Ultra doesn't appear to change much when compared to the Natural profile. Some had speculated that the anti-reflective finish on the S24 Ultra's Gorilla Armor screen might have been affecting things, but screenshots captured from the device seem to show a clear difference between the example imagery for the Vivid profile on the S24 Ultra and the same images on the S21 Ultra.

When we reported on this earlier in the week, a Samsung Support representative had chimed in to say a fix was on the way. But as we've learned, support reps don't always have the most accurate information regarding internal plans, and now, we're getting a conflicting report straight from the horse's mouth.

In a statement to Teknofilo, Samsung Spain indicated that the changes to the Vivid profile are intentional and meant to provide a more natural experience. The company went on to specify that the reported behavior is not a defect, seemingly ruling out the Gorilla Armor display glass as a potential cause. The full quote is available below, machine translated from Spanish to English:

We have adjusted the colors and brightness of Galaxy S24 series products to provide more accurate and comfortable viewing during use. Some changes have been made to the display technology to provide a more natural viewing experience, so users may notice differences in color depth compared to older devices. This display behavior is an intentional color adjustment and is not a product defect, so it can be used safely. To offer our customers the best possible experience, we value your feedback and continually improve our software (UX) as the market and consumer interests evolve.

The phrasing at the end of the statement doesn't rule out a potential shift in direction if customer feedback gets loud enough for Samsung to "evolve" its stance, but this news will likely disappoint long-time Galaxy Ultra series users who've grown accustomed to the bold hues of the Vivid color profile on past Samsung flagships. If you're particularly perturbed, it might be worth voicing your opinion on the Samsung Community post about the issue, which currently has over a thousand responses — and counting.