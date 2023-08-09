Right now, Samsung is all about its recently unveiled foldables — the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5. But even with this impressive hardware out, we're already looking to what's next, with expectations for the Galaxy S24 lineup early next year. While we haven't heard a ton about what we might get from this generation, a late July report seemed to suggest that the South Korean electronics giant may retain the same selfie camera in the upcoming trio of phones as seen on the Galaxy S23 lineup. Now a fresh leak attempts to share some new information about a possible rear camera upgrade for the Galaxy S24 Ultra early next year.

According to reliable tipster Ice Universe, Samsung will use an upgraded 50MP telephoto sensor, replacing the current 10MP f/2.2 unit. The leaker doesn't go into much detail about the 50MP sensor, but says it would retain the 3x optical zoom capabilities of the predecessor. Given that we're roughly six to seven months from any Galaxy S24 release, a lot is bound to change, so we're taking this revelation with a grain of salt.

While nothing is confirmed about the Galaxy S24 series at this point, the presence of a next-gen Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is being rumored. It's likely that this new SoC will carry the same "For Galaxy" branding as we saw with the Galaxy S23 series. On the software front, Samsung's under-development One UI 6 software based on Android 14 could be running by default on all three Galaxy S24 smartphones, though Samsung may even be ready with One UI 6.1 by then.

A sketchy rumor from earlier this year suggested that Samsung may axe the mid-tier Plus model from its flagship lineup in 2024, limiting the number of phones to just two. Meanwhile, Samsung also has plans to release the midrange Galaxy S23 FE in the near future. After appearing on the Wireless Power Consortium's database last month, we gained some insight into the front camera credentials of the Fan Edition phone, with the company reportedly bundling a 10MP sensor with the device, previously seen on devices like the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ from early 2022.