The Samsung Galaxy S24 might be among the first Android flagships to launch in 2024. Even if the rumored January 18th release date next year is correct, the device is over three months away from debut. Thanks to the numerous leaks surrounding Samsung's 2024 flagships that have recently popped up, we already have a fair idea of the phone's specs. More recently, Galaxy S24 renders leaked, revealing its new iPhone-like frame. Now, it's the turn of the Galaxy S24+ and S24 Ultra, whose renders have popped up online, showing their allegedly final design.

In the leaked images, the Galaxy S24 Ultra looks a lot like the S23 Ultra, with barely any design changes. The edges of the side railing are curved at the edges, unlike the S24's iPhone-like flat frame. This is the same design approach that Samsung adopted with the Galaxy S23 Ultra this year, which helped drastically improve its ergonomics. Given the phone's relatively large footprint, it is good to see Samsung sticking to the same ergonomic-friendly design for 2024.

2 Images Close

From the rear, too, the Galaxy S24 Ultra's design appears similar to the current-gen Galaxy flagship. Three big camera lenses are placed vertically, with two smaller lenses sitting next to them.

The only design difference immediately visible is an Ultra Wideband window cutout on the frame's right side, which appears to be a major addition to the entire S24 lineup. And while not evident from the renders, SmartPrix claims the Galaxy S24 Ultra will measure 162.3 x 79 x 8.7mm vs. the S23 Ultra's 163.40 x 78.10 x 8.90 mm. This means the phone will be less tall but wider than its predecessor, likely due to slimmer bezels surrounding the display.

@OnLeaks shared another close-up comparison render of the Galaxy S24 and S23 Ultra, showing the former's flat display. The slight curve you see is apparently due to a 2.5D curved glass, with the OLED panel itself being flat. This corroborates previous rumors which suggested Samsung will ditch the curved screen from its 2024 flagship phones.

As for the Galaxy S24+, it appears to be a bigger version of the baby S24 in the leaked renders shared by GizNext. It has the same iPhone-like flat frame, with the front and rear design remaining unchanged. While the phone will purportedly retain a 6.7-inch display, it could sport slimmer bezels based on the leaked 158.5 x 75.9 x 7.75mm dimensions.

2 Images Close

All three upcoming flagship Galaxy devices will reportedly feature an eye-searing peak brightness of 2,500 nits, marking a substantial jump from the S23 Ultra's maximum 1,750 nits brightness. The Galaxy S24+ could also get a resolution bump to WQHD+ for additional sharpness and clarity.

Given that OnLeaks has a relatively accurate leak with his design leaks, there's little reason to doubt the renders. Samsung might make minor design changes, but otherwise, expect the phones to look the same as in the renders.