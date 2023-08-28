Summary Samsung's flagship phones, including the Galaxy S23 Ultra, use high-quality OLED panels known for their brightness and picture quality.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra's display made significant efficiency improvements compared to previous models, although its peak brightness remained the same.

There are rumors that the upcoming Galaxy S24 Ultra will have a peak brightness of 2,500nits, representing a substantial increase and potentially offering an even better viewing experience.

Samsung's flagship phones are known for using the best quality OLED panels available. And the Galaxy S23 Ultra is no exception. On paper, the phone's 6.8-inch panel might appear the same as the Galaxy S22 Ultra from 2022, with its peak brightness remaining unchanged at 1750nits. But as XDA's deep dive into the S23 Ultra display revealed, Samsung made significant efficiency improvements this year. For 2024, the company again plans to focus on bumping the brightness, with a rumor suggesting the Galaxy S24 Ultra's panel could reach an insane peak brightness of 2,500nits.

Renowned Samsung leaker @UniverseIce shared some tidbits about the Galaxy S24 Ultra's 6.8-inch panel. He claims the screen will have a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and feature a resolution of 3120 x 1400, with a peak brightness of 2500nits. If true, this could represent over a 40% jump in brightness for Samsung's 2024 flagship. The leaker previously reported that Samsung will ditch the curve and switch to a flat display on its 2024 flagship.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra's max brightness of 1750nits was surprising because the iPhone 14 Pro with Samsung-supplied OLED panels could reach a peak brightness of 2,000nits. It appeared the Korean giant had given Apple exclusive access to its best OLED panel and used the second-best option on its 2023 flagship. As tests later revealed, though, the company focused on improving other aspects of the display instead of just bumping the brightness.

While you might find the S22 or S23 Ultra's peak brightness high, the additional boost can be helpful when using the phone under direct sunlight. It will also offer a better HDR viewing experience. Of course, brightness is just one part of a display, and Samsung might also make other improvements to the Galaxy S24 Ultra's OLED panel to deliver an even better experience.