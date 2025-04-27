The Samsung Galaxy S25 is an excellent performer. It features a powerful chipset and gorgeous display, but we pay for the privilege. At $1,300, it’s one of the more expensive smartphones on the market, and I doubt we need to spend that much for a quality experience. If you’re a Samsung fan, but don’t want to devastate your wallet, there’s another way to pick up a powerful phone from your favorite brand for less.

Boost Mobile is offering a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra for $600 when you sign up for an Unlimited Premium plan. It’s a fantastic opportunity to pick up a monster smartphone for 50% off its original MSRP. I’ve written previously that the Galaxy S24 Ultra is the Samsung I’d buy in 2025, and this deal makes it even easier to pick one up for a great price.

Why you should buy a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

I was waiting for One UI 7 to release on the Galaxy S24 Ultra. I've used the beta since its release, and my experience has been solid. I wanted to see if the stable version would deliver the same performance, as multiple delays shook my confidence. However, One UI 7 performs beautifully on my Galaxy S24 Ultra, and the visual enhancements paired with new features have transformed my year-old Samsung. I question the need to spend more on a Galaxy S25 Ultra when One UI 7 on my Galaxy S24 Ultra provides a similar experience.

The Now Bar works well on my Galaxy S24 Ultra, and LOG video is available for those who need it. Performance isn’t an issue thanks to the S24 Ultra’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and 12GB of RAM, a still powerful combination that won’t show its age for some time. The phone’s display is gorgeous, and I get fantastic battery life, often lasting well into a second day on a single charge. In addition, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is slated for 6 more years of One UI upgrades and security updates. It’s an impressive amount of support and worth the price of admission at a reduced cost.

I’m also pleased with the camera system on the Galaxy S24 Ultra. I prefer Samsung’s slightly warmer colors, giving photos a vibrant pop on social media. All told, it’s tough to beat the Galaxy S24 Ultra for $600, especially if you were already thinking of switching to Boost.