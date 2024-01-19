The Samsung Galaxy S24 lineup has been revealed for 2024, and it's unsurprisingly back with a three-pronged approach that includes the "basic" S24, mid-range S24+, and all-out S24 Ultra. Focusing on the largest phone, the S24 Ultra, it now has a flat display without curved sides, as well as a chassis made from titanium. Phones Editor Will Sattelberg went hands-on with the Galaxy S24 Ultra, calling it "Inarguably the best-feeling hardware you'll find outside of Apple today."

The titanium design also means the colors on the S24 Ultra aren't quite the same as those on the S24 and S24+. Whether it's the titanium's effect on the finish or just Samsung setting its phablet apart, there's even a different naming scheme to reflect this change. With preorders already live and an expected full launch on January 31, you're no doubt wondering which color you should choose for your S24 Ultra. There are seven total colors, with some Samsung store exclusives thrown in to attract buyers to the official website. Let's get you set up with the right color for your next high-end Android phone.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Seven colors available The Galaxy S24 Ultra is available in four standard colors as well as three Samsung store exclusives, giving you plenty of wiggle room to find something that suits your style. Preorders are live now, and the full release is expected for January 31. $1300 at Samsung $1300 at Amazon $1300 at Best Buy

Titanium Black

Many people want to stick with a basic but elegant colorway for their phone, and that makes the Titanium Black option ideal. There's little chance of it clashing with cases and other accessories, and the dark color is well-suited for a professional lifestyle.

The new Titanium Black looks a bit lighter than the Phantom Black option for the S23 Ultra, and the slightly metallic theme is one we'll see through all color options. It's somewhere between the Phantom Black and Graphite colors we saw on last year's flagship.

Titanium Gray

Titanium Gray is a close second to the Titanium Black color when it comes to low-key style. It's much lighter than the Titanium Black option, but is still easy to pair with accessories (and your wardrobe). It's also very well suited to a professional setting.

The new Titanium Gray is close to the Graphite color available in the S23 Ultra, and anyone who wants a lighter shade without getting into distinct colors will want to consider this option.

Titanium Violet

Now we're getting into the more pronounced colors, starting with Titanium Violet. It's much darker than the Lavender option we saw on the S23 Ultra, giving the phone a bolder look.

If you like Titanium Black but want a more colorful shade, Titanium Violet should be the way to go. It can still suit a professional environment, but you get to step away from standard black and gray tones.

Titanium Yellow

Completely new to the S24 Ultra is a Titanium Yellow color. It makes a statement without going overboard; you'll get some brightness and cheer, but it's not really going to pop. Those who really like aggressive colors might wish for a brighter yellow, but I really like this color. It borders on gold with a slightly metallic tone.

This is the next best way to make a statement if you aren't shopping straight from Samsung for an exclusive color.

Titanium Blue (Samsung-exclusive)

We're now into the exclusive colors available straight from Samsung. First up is Titanium Blue, a rather subdued shade that should be a good way to express a bit of style without getting into the more aggressive Titanium Yellow and Titanium Green colors.

It reminds me a lot of the Icy Blue option available for the Galaxy Z Fold 5, which is standard and not exclusive to Samsung.

Titanium Orange (Samsung-exclusive)

Anyone who wants a stand-out color for their S24 Ultra will likely want to shop straight from Samsung. The Titanium Orange color is sort of creamy and certainly not too aggressive, but it might clash with some accessories or cases.

It's reminiscent of the Tangerine color available in the Galaxy S23 FE, albeit with a much lighter tone and creamier mix.

Titanium Green (Samsung-exclusive)

I loved the look of the Lime color for the Galaxy S23 Ultra, and Samsung still offers a green shade for its S24 Ultra. It's called Titanium Green this time, and it's not as bright as the Lime color from last year.

Like the Titanium Orange or Titanium Yellow color, you might find it clashes with some accessories and cases, but otherwise, it should be a great way to add a bit of expression to your phone's design.

Colors for everyone

This year's trend for the new titanium-built Galaxy S24 Ultra seems to be more subdued shades. Samsung is no doubt using the new naming scheme and shades to highlight the new titanium construction, and all colors have a vague metallic hue.

If you're looking to keep things simple — and to have a better chance of matching cases and accessories — I'd suggest sticking with Titanium Black or Titanium Gray. These are the most professional options, and you don't have to worry about buying straight from Samsung. These are among the standard colors available at all retailers. Titanium Violet is dark enough that it's not really going to pop, and it'll be a great choice for those who want to add just a bit of expression. The final standard color is Titanium Yellow, and it provides all buyers with a brighter color.

Titanium Blue, Titanium Green, and Titanium Orange are exclusive to those buying their S24 Ultra straight from Samsung. These are undoubtedly popular colors for those who want a bit of brightness and style, but you'll have to stick to Samsung's store if you want to check them out.

Be sure to consider the case for your Galaxy S24 Ultra if you'd like to protect your new phone's finish. And don't forget to protect the front of your phone, either, with one of the best Galaxy S24 Ultra screen protectors (some of which come bundled with lens covers for the rear cameras).