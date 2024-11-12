Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra $500 $1300 Save $800 The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra packs all the features you'd want from a flagship Android phone. Big display, all-day battery life, and a fantastic camera setup. And ahead of Black Friday, you can get the phone with up to $800 off. $500 at Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is one of the best Android phones to release this year. Despite launching at the beginning of the year, it can hold its own against its newer competitors, like the Pixel 9 series. The big screen, versatile camera setup, and all-day battery help justify the Galaxy S24 Ultra's steep $1,300 price tag.

With Black Friday around the corner, you can save big on Samsung's 2024 flagship — up to $800 if you trade in your existing device. And even if you don't have a device to trade in, you can save $250 on the phone.

Why this Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra deal is too good to miss

Close

Want an Android phone with great performance, a big and bright display, all-day battery life, and amazing AI features? The Galaxy S24 Ultra ticks all the boxes, delivering in all key aspects. The 6.8-inch screen is not just big but also stands out with its Gorilla Armor cover glass, which can reduce reflections by up to 75%. And there's also S Pen support, so you can easily take notes or doodle on images.

Inside the phone is a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. The rear camera setup is equally impressive, featuring a 200MP primary shooter, 12MP ultrawide, and dual telephoto cameras with a 3x and 5x zoom range. All this is backed by a 5,000mAh cell with 45W wired and 15W wireless charging support.

Apart from the excellent hardware, the Galaxy S24 Ultra will provide you with access to several Galaxy AI features, like real-time phone call translations, Sketch to Image, and Generative Edit.

Ahead of Black Friday, Samsung is running an offer on its online store where you can save up to $800 on the Galaxy S24 Ultra. If you have an eligible and fairly recent device to trade in, the company will take up to $800 off the S24 Ultra, bringing its price down to just $500. As a promotional offer, Samsung has boosted the trade-in prices, but this is only applicable to its devices.

Otherwise, you can score a flat $250 off the phone, dropping its price to $1,050. And you can pair your purchase with a Galaxy Watch Ultra or Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and score an additional 30% discount on them.