Summary Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra outsold its predecessor, ranking as the best-selling Android phone in Q1 2024.

Despite iPhone's dominance, the S24 Ultra secured fifth place, surpassing Apple's older models.

Samsung's Galaxy S24's success can be attributed to its early launch, AI features, and marketing.

Samsung launched its flagship phone of 2024—the Galaxy S24—earlier than usual to arrest the slowdown in its smartphone sales. Coupled with Galaxy AI features and some key hardware upgrades, the move appeared to have paid off, with the S24 Ultra outselling its predecessor in major markets worldwide. It turns out that the Galaxy S24 Ultra is so good that it was the best-selling Android phone in the first quarter of 2024.

A report from Counterpoint Research suggests Samsung's flagship was the highest-selling Android phone in Q1 2024, accounting for 1.9% of the total smartphone sales. While impressive, the phone only managed to secure the fifth spot, with the first four slots taken by iPhones. The iPhone 15 Pro Max, which starts at $1,200 in the US, captured the top slot and made up 4.4% of smartphone shipments in Q1. It was followed by the iPhone 15 (4.3%), the iPhone 15 Pro (3.7%), and the iPhone 14 (1.9%).

Despite the top four positions taken by iPhones, the Galaxy S24 Ultra's performance is impressive. It was also the only Android smartphone on the list that cost upwards of $1,000. For comparison, the Galaxy A13 was the highest-selling Android phone during the same quarter in 2023, with the S23 Ultra ranking sixth with a 1.3% share.

Samsung and Apple rule the smartphone market

Close

While there are plenty of smartphone makers, Apple and Samsung dominate the list of best-selling phones, taking five spots each. Following the Galaxy S24 Ultra, the A15 was the second-most popular Android phone, coming in at sixth position.

The Galaxy A54 took the seventh position, with the regular Galaxy S24 and A34 occupying the ninth and tenth slots, respectively. This shows consumers are willing to opt for the S24's Ultra variant despite its bigger size and higher price tag, likely because of its additional features and a more versatile camera setup.

The Galaxy S24's strong performance can be attributed to its early launch and Galaxy AI features. Barring the Pixel 8, it is the only notable Android phone currently offering generative AI features. Samsung's marketing prowess and the phone's wide availability likely also played a huge role in its success. Samsung made $51 billion in Q1 thanks to the strong Galaxy S24 demand.