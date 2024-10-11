Up to $300 off Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra If you're looking to grab a large phone that's got lots of power, great cameras, and fantastic software — the Galaxy S24 Ultra is going to be it. And while the big sale might have ended, Samsung is having an event of its own, with the Galaxy S24 Ultra getting a sweet discount that knocks up to $300 off for a limited time. See at Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is one of the best phones of 2024. While it didn't take the top spot this year, it's still a really good phone, and certainly the most premium flagship that you can buy. Of course, it also packs plenty of power thanks to its Qualcomm processor and has a large and beautiful display with vibrant colors that just pop. Perhaps the only real downside to this phone is that it costs a lot, starting at $1,300. So, there's a good chance that this one might be outside your budget.

But if you've been eyeing one, and have been looking for a way to purchase it, we have some good news, as this latest deal from Samsung manages to knock down the price of the phone, which means you're going to be able to score up to $300 off the Galaxy S24 Ultra for a limited time. And when we say limited, we really mean it, as this deal will only be around until the weekend. So, while you still have some time, we'd recommend buying it the first chance you get so you don't miss out.

What's great about the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Samsung gets a lot of hate for sticking with a formula that works. And while its devices may be a bit iterative and boring, there's nothing wrong with getting something that's refined and reliable. The Galaxy S24 Ultra is a prime example of this, yet, it still manages to deliver where it counts, with an awesome screen, quick processor, fantastic build quality, and the list really does go on.

When it comes to the specifications, the S24 Ultra features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor that's paired with 12GB RAM, and internal storage that can top out at 1TB. It also packs a 6.8-inch AMOLED display that offers a variable refresh rate that can go from 1 to 120Hz. For the most part, you really can't get much better than all of this in a smartphone in 2024.

Of course, if we're talking flagship, then we have to talk about the cameras, which the Galaxy S24 Ultra packs quite a bit. You have a 200MP main camera, a 50MP and 10MP telephoto, along with a 12MP ultrawide. As you can probably imagine, this phone really allows you to take your photos and videos to new levels. And that's not even mentioning the new AI features that were introduced with Samsung's Galaxy AI.

In addition, you get fantastic software, with loads of support, with years of promised updates. Not to mention excellent durability from the elements thanks to its IP68 rating. Furthemore, you also get a nice perk with the included S Pen stylus that will allow you to jot down notes or even sketch out some ideas whenever you're feeling creative. Overall, this is a pretty nice package, that really offers everything that you'd need from a top-tier smartphone.

And if the price was a hurdle before, we think this new deal is going to make it a bit easier for the wallet. For the base model that comes with 256GB of storage, you can now save $250, while the 512GB variant comes in with a $300 discount. And those looking to save big can opt for the 1TB edition, which is now $300 off. So if this all looks good, you'll want to grab it ASAP or you might end up missing this deal.