Summary Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S24 Ultra may feature a 2TB storage option, a significant upgrade from the current 1TB max storage of the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

There is also a possibility that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will offer a lower-priced version with 128GB storage and 8GB of RAM, expanding the range of options for consumers.

The leaked information about the Galaxy S24 series, including storage options and potential upgrades, is subject to change as Samsung finalizes its plans for the early 2024 flagship.

Samsung's early-year flagships, such as the Galaxy S23 Ultra, receive a lot of attention, and rightly so as they're largely expected to include upgraded hardware. The rumor mill has already churned out a couple of early reports on the Galaxy S24 series, some six months out from the device's expected unveiling. We've also recently learned that Samsung could switch back to the Exynos chipset for the Galaxy S24 series in Europe and other regions. But it may not be all bad news for Samsung fans after all, as a well-known source of tech leaks has spilled the beans on a potential storage option upgrade for the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

According to Tech_Reve on X (formerly Twitter), Samsung will introduce a 2TB storage option for its top-tier flagship next year. The currently available Galaxy S23 Ultra, meanwhile, maxes out at 1TB. While this option may be sufficient for a bulk of the users, it's likely not going to be enough for people who want to take a lot of 8K 30fps videos. One estimate on Reddit claims the device takes up 588MB of space for a 1-minute 8K 30fps video recording.

Another interesting tidbit mentioned by Revegnus is the supposed availability of a 128GB storage model of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, rumored to be backed by 8GB of RAM. This points to Samsung potentially offering a lower-priced version of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, possibly taking the device's starting price further below the Galaxy S23 Ultra's $1,200.

We must reiterate that there's plenty of time left for the yet-unscheduled early 2024 Samsung Unpacked event, where the Galaxy S24 series is expected to make its debut. So there's a chance that the company may ditch this storage variant upgrade plan in favor of something else.

This new leak/rumor follows a pretty long list of Galaxy S24-related leaks we've encountered so far, with the earliest coming just days before the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 were officially showcased, specifically addressing the lack of upgrades in the selfie camera department.

Since then, the Galaxy S24 Ultra's display has been rumored to offer a substantially upgraded peak brightness of 2,500nits, marking a significant upgrade over the Galaxy S23 Ultra's screen (1750nits). The South Korean electronics giant could even offer a titanium frame with the Galaxy S24 Ultra, taking a leaf out of Essential's book, as per another leak not too long ago.

We're sure there will be more info on the Galaxy S24 series in the coming weeks and months, with Samsung's current focus being the Galaxy S23 FE's release, rumored to reach the marketplace by the end of the year carrying a midrange price tag. In the meantime, the two foldables launched by the manufacturer last month sit on top of its smartphone hierarchy and will do so until the Galaxy S24 is unveiled sometime in February 2024.

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 The Z Fold 5 is here, and it’s nothing short of splendid! While it doesn’t particularly blow us away with what it offers, we surely appreciate the subtle improvements it sports over its already-decent predecessor, the Z Fold 4. Even though we didn’t get to see some of the changes we'd hoped for — such as improved battery life — the disappointment was compensated by a powerful chipset, an aesthetically pleasing hinge, and an upgraded camera setup. $1800 at Samsung $1800 at Best Buy $1800 at Amazon