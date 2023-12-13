Summary Samsung is known for pushing the limits of zoom photography on smartphones, but the upcoming Galaxy S24 Ultra may not continue this trend.

Samsung is widely regarded as a pioneer of zoom photography on smartphones, making hardware innovations such as telephoto lenses and folded optics mainstream as early 2020 with the Galaxy S20 Ultra. In the years that followed, the Ultra series continued to offer improved zoom camera performance. However, it seems like the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra might not continue that trend.

Smartphones have pretty much replaced point-and-shoot cameras with their larger image sensors, superior image processing, and ease of use. However, one aspect where dedicated cameras continued to hold their own was zoom performance — owing to the fact that they had more physical space to fit more glass and moving parts, to achieve longer zoom capabilities. Dedicated telephoto lenses did bring some reprieve, but only at and around their specific focal length. Higher-end smartphones took that a step further by offering multiple telephoto lenses, but the problem of subpar image quality in the intermediate ranges continued to persist.

Thankfully, smartphones are way smarter now with higher processing power, allowing them to use a combination of hardware and software to be better at photography across a wider range of focal lengths. And it seems like Samsung wants to flex its might in this regard by opting for a unique selection of cameras on the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

New leaks suggest that the S24 Ultra's cameras are set for a hardware downgrade, with the popular 10x periscopic optical zoom shooter being replaced by a more conventional 5x telephoto lens paired with a new 50MP sensor. The other three sensors are expected to be similar to the S23 Ultra — comprising a 200MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 10MP short telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom.

If this leak is true, it raises serious questions about Samsung's strategy with the Galaxy S24 Ultra's cameras. In a time when an increasing number of competitors are offering long zoom lens, such as the new 12MP tetraprism 5x zoom system on the iPhone 15 Pro Max and the 64MP 3x periscopic camera on the OnePlus 12, it's not clear why Samsung seemingly decided to give up on one of its distinguishing features.

What we think is happening with the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

We’re purely speculating here, but our guess would be that Samsung has had a computational photography breakthrough that allows it to match the image quality of a 10MP 10x camera with a 50MP 5x camera, thanks to its higher resolution. It is no secret that the periscopic camera system takes up a lot of volume within the phone, so a decision to get rid of it does make sense. Though, we hope that the space savings are used for something more useful like a bigger battery, or help in achieving a more ergonomic design.

Another reason could be that Samsung no longer wants to market its 100x zoom capabilities as the results are often average at such high zoom levels. By not offering that feature entirely, the S24 Ultra could be perceived as a better phone for photography — especially in the more conventional focal length range of up to around 50x zoom.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to be announced in January alongside the S24 and S24+. We wouldn’t be surprised to see a healthy dose of AI at the keynote, along with these camera upgrades, a new design and other incremental changes.