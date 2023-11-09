Summary Major companies like Samsung are heavily integrating AI into their products to enhance usability and attract consumers, as AI is currently one of the hottest trends in the industry.

All major companies are going all in one AI to boost the usability of their products and devices. It also helps that AI is among the hottest trends in the industry right now, allowing companies to attract consumers easily. Rumors suggest that Samsung will heavily integrate AI into the Galaxy S24 series to outwit the Pixel 8 and boost the sales of its upcoming flagship. Confirming these rumors, the Korean giant has teased some AI-powered features that will debut on the Galaxy S24 series next year.

Samsung says Galaxy AI is a "comprehensive mobile AI experience, powered by both on-device AI developed at Samsung and cloud-based AI enabled by our open collaborations with like-minded industry leaders."

While the company's announcement is full of marketing speak, it highlights one AI-powered feature that will debut on its "latest Galaxy AI phone:" AI Live Translate Call. As the name indicates, the feature will enable the Galaxy S24 to provide real-time text and audio translations of what the other person is saying on a phone call. And since the entire process will happen on-device, there's no privacy risk involved as well.

While AI Live Translate Call sounds impressive, what remains to be seen is whether the feature will be available in all major regions and languages or not. Google provides Live Translate functionality on its Pixel phones, but the option does not work on calls.

Galaxy AI will launch "early next year," presumably alongside the Galaxy S24 series. Rumors indicate Samsung will unveil its 2024 flagship on January 17, a few weeks ahead of the usual launch timeframe.

The world's largest smartphone maker also unveiled its generative AI model dubbed Samsung Gauss at an event in Korea earlier this week(via The Korea Times). Developed by Samsung Research, the AI model can generate text, image, and code. Besides smartphones, the company wants to integrate Gauss into its other products and services.

Samsung is rumored to include several more AI-powered features on its 2024 flagship, though they are not yet known. But all signs point to the company heavily pushing on-device AI integration as a key highlight for the S24 series. Leaker @UniverseIce claims that Samsung will integrate Galaxy AI into some S24 camera features.

Reportedly, the Korean giant is considering integrating OpenAI's ChatGPT or Google Bard on the phones, as it looks to ship 35 million Galaxy S24 units next year, a 10% increase from the S23 series.

With Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip packing impressive on-device AI and LLM capabilities, we could see other Android manufacturers also integrating and heavily pushing AI features into their phones in 2024.