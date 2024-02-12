With the latest Snapdragon CPU, display, and camera improvements, refined design, class-leading software support, and useful AI tools in the built-in apps, there is a lot to like about Samsung's flagship trio for 2024. While the South Korean giant has nailed the hardware on the Galaxy S24 series, the default One UI 6.1 settings may irritate some.

While the Galaxy S24 duo and Galaxy 24 Ultra are some of the best Samsung phones, the company's out-of-box experience isn't the greatest. Here are the top Galaxy S24 settings you should change to make the most of your phone. Let's make some necessary tweaks.

1 Activate QHD resolution

The Galaxy S24 Ultra isn't the only one with QHD resolution. The Galaxy S24 Plus also received a resolution bump to QHD. However, Samsung capped the display resolution to FHD by default. Follow the steps below to activate QHD resolution and enjoy sharper text and visual elements.

Open Settings and scroll to Display. Select Screen resolution. Tap the radio button below QHD and tap Apply. Close

2 Use navigation gestures

It's 2024, and Samsung is still reluctant on navigation buttons. You can activate gesture navigation by following the steps below.

Go to the Display menu in Samsung Settings. Select Navigation bar. Tap the radio button below Swipegestures. Close

3 Turn off Samsung Wallet on the home screen

Samsung Wallet is a neat alternative to Google Wallet. It's even better in emerging markets like India, where the company worked with the government to integrate essential documents into the app. However, it's integrated into the home screen and triggers accidental launches. Let's turn it off.

Open Samsung Wallet and tap the Settings gear at the top. Tap Quick access and select Swipe up gesture. Close Turn off the Home screen toggle. Close

4

Related How to disable Samsung Wallet on your Galaxy phone Samsung Wallet is better than its predecessor, but it still doesn't compete with Google Wallet

5 Add lock screen widgets

With One UI 6.1 on the Galaxy S24 series, Samsung added support for lock screen widgets below the clock icon. The app selection is slim. Still, they are worth trying out if you are into Samsung's ecosystem of apps and services.

Go to the lock screen and long tap it. Authenticate yourself. Tap Widgets below the clock icon. Close Check the list of apps. Expand an app and add widgets. Close

6 Customize the side button

You can customize the side button and access your favorite app on the go. By default, it's set to launch Bixby and Camera.

Open Settings and scroll to Advanced features. Select Side button. Close Set it to open the power menu. You can launch Samsung Wallet or any other third-party app with a double press. Close

7 Activate advanced intelligence

Advanced intelligence is a big part of your Galaxy S24 experience. First, sign in with your Samsung account. Otherwise, these AI features won't work. You can activate or deactivate AI add-ons from Settings.

Navigate to Advanced features in Samsung Settings. Select Advanced intelligence. Close Open each menu to turn the function on or off. Close

8

9 Turn on Dolby Atmos and improve your Galaxy S24's audio quality

The Galaxy S24 series supports Dolby Atmos. However, it's turned off by default.

Open Settings and select Sounds and vibration. Tap Sound quality and effects. Close Turn on the Dolby Atmos toggle. You can tweak the equalizer from the same menu. Close

10 Activate the color palette to customize your homescreen

One UI supports Android 12's Material You to apply a color palette across quick settings and app icons. Here's how to turn it on.

Long tap the home screen and open Wallpaper and style. Tap Color palette and turn it on. Close Pick a palette based on your wallpaper and apply it to app icons. Tap Apply. Close

11 Change your Galaxy S24's camera resolution to get crystal clear videos

Although the Galaxy S24 supports 8K recording, the default video camera resolution is set to FHD at 30fps. Change it to UHD.

Launch Camera and slide to Video. Tap video resolution at the top and select UHD at 60fps. Close

12 Change the S24's default notification style

Samsung's default notification style only shows a brief pop-up. You can change it to Android's usual detailed pop-up from Settings.

Launch Settings and open Notifications. Select Notification pop-up style. Tap the radio button below Detailed. Close

13 Turn on notification categories while you're at it

Samsung deactivated notification categories on One UI 6.1. Now, you need to turn on the option to tweak app notifications.

Go to the Notifications menu in Samsung Settings. Tap Advanced settings. Close Turn on the Manage notification categories for each app toggle. Close

14 Edit and rearrange the quick settings tiles

You can rearrange the quick settings tiles to your preference.

Swipe down from the home screen to open the notification center. Swipe down again to expand quick toggles. Tap edit at the top. Select Edit to customize the top or full menu. Close Drag and drop toggles, and you are good to go. Close

15 Activate auto restart to keep your Galaxy S24 running in peak condition

Rebooting your Samsung phone occasionally helps it keep running in the best condition. You can set up auto restart at a specific time of the week.

Open Settings and scroll to Device care. Tap Auto optimization. Select Auto restart. Close Turn on the Restart on schedule toggle and pick a relevant time and day when you are not using the phone. Close

16 Slow down battery degradation by tweaking Battery Protection

You can select maximum or adaptive battery protection to slow down battery degradation.

Open Settings and scroll down to Device care. Tap Battery. Select Battery protection. Tap Maximum to limit the battery charge to 80% only. Adaptive strikes the perfect balance between Basic and Maximum. It learns your usage pattern and switches between both modes automatically. Close

17 Galaxy S24 Ultra owners can customize the S Pen

If you have a Galaxy S24 Ultra, use the steps below to customize the Air command menu.

Go to Advanced features in Samsung Settings. Select S Pen. Tap Air command. Close Change menu style and customize shortcuts as per your preferences. Close

Unleash your Galaxy S24's true potential

Samsung is relying on AI tools to differentiate the Galaxy S24 from its rivals. Although Galaxy AI is hit-and-miss, it's worth trying out. Check our Galaxy S24 tips and tricks guide to learn more about them.