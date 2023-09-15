Summary The Samsung Galaxy S24 series will not feature any upgrades in fast charging speeds, as per newly surfaced device certification listings from China.

Samsung faces the risk of being left behind by sticking to the same fast charging speeds, as other flagship phones offer much higher charging speeds already.

The Galaxy S24 series is expected to have notable upgrades, such as up to 2TB of storage, a brighter display, and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, depending on the country.

If you're in the market for a flagship Android phone, you can't do better than the Samsung Galaxy S23 series. While there are multiple improvements in this year's lineup, fast charging is an area where Samsung has been historically lackluster. We discovered pretty early on that the Galaxy S23 lineup would not feature any fast-charging upgrades, and it now seems like this unfortunate trend may continue with the Galaxy S24 series next year.

Thanks to a CCC (China Compulsory Certificate) listing obtained by SamMobile, we can ascertain that the vanilla Galaxy S24 (SM-S9210) will feature the same 25W charging speeds at 9V/2.77A as its predecessor. The Galaxy S24+ and the Galaxy S24 Ultra, bearing the model numbers SM-S9260 and SM-S9280, respectively, will supposedly stick to the 45W fast charging speeds (11V/4.05A), also unchanged from their 2023 counterparts.

Source: CCC

Separately, leaker Ice Universe has shared another certification document, this time from the China Quality Certification Centre, revealing the fast charging speeds of the Galaxy S24+. All of this points to Samsung's general unwillingness to bump the fast charging speeds on its upcoming trio of flagship phones.

Looking at the crowded field of Android smartphones, one would be hard-pressed to find a high-end offering with sub-45W fast charging speeds. For example, the OnePlus 11, which launched at roughly the same time as the Galaxy S23, supports wired charging at up to 100W, capped at 80W in some markets. By the time the Galaxy S24 is ready to hit the markets, we suspect there will be a bigger list of phones that support ridiculously fast charging, while Samsung will be left behind.

Although the Galaxy S24 series is not expected to break cover until early 2024, we've learned quite a bit about them already. The Galaxy S24 Ultra, in particular, has frequented the rumor mill on a number of occasions, with the device reportedly bundling up to 2TB of storage onboard, double the amount offered in the Galaxy S23 Ultra. This seems logical, given that the internal storage can be exhausted pretty quickly if you capture a lot of 8K videos. The top-tier model may also offer a peak brightness of 2,500 nits, per another rumor.

Not all the rumors have been encouraging, however, with one even claiming that the manufacturer may use the Exynos 2400 chip in Europe and elsewhere, though we came across another report that seemed to contradict this notion. Nevertheless, it's almost certain that the lineup will also offer Qualcomm's high-end mobile SoC, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, depending on the region.

Some camera improvements may also be in the offing, with Ice Universe recently claiming that the Galaxy S24 Ultra could include the 200MP ISOCELL HP2SX sensor. While it supposedly has the same specifications as the Galaxy S23 Ultra's ISOCELL HP2 unit, it could be an "optimized version," per the leaker. A lot could change between now and the next major Unpacked event in early 2024, though we expect forthcoming leaks and rumors to provide more clarity on the Galaxy S24's hardware attributes.

If you can't wait for the Galaxy S24's arrival, however, the recently unveiled Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 are worth checking out, particularly with the savings on offer.

