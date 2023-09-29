Summary Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S24 series on January 18, 2024, which is earlier than previously expected.

The Galaxy S24 and S24+ would have marginally improved battery capacities compared to their predecessors, while the Ultra version will retain the same battery, per this new leak from Ice Universe.

Meanwhile, the leaker goes on to say that the Galaxy S24+ would have the same display resolution as the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Based on Samsung's history with its early-year flagship phones, it was expected that the company would show off the Galaxy S24 series sometime around February 2024. However, we recently came across a rumor that suggested a January 18 unveiling date instead for the upcoming trio of Galaxy S24 flagships. This was by no means the first leak of the Galaxy S24 series, though, with the first one dating back to late July, just days before the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 were uncovered in Seoul, South Korea. There have been multiple rumors and leaks since then, including a series of renders that leaked today. Well-known leaker Ice Universe is now sharing information on the displays and dimensions of the three new Galaxy flagships.

Based on the information shared by the source, not much appears to have changed from the Galaxy S23 series, barring the significantly boosted peak brightness of 2,500 nits. A previous report has also talked about the Galaxy S24 featuring a super-bright display, although it was said to be limited to the Ultra version.

The leak also suggests that the Galaxy S24+ would finally get the respect it deserves, sharing the same WQHD+ display resolution as the Galaxy S24 Ultra, while also seeing a bump in display size from 6.6 inches to 6.7 inches, per Ice Universe.

Another noticeable aspect of the three early 2024 flagships is the marginally improved battery capacities on the entry-level models. While the Galaxy S24 Ultra seemingly has the same 5,000mAh battery pack as the predecessor, the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ will supposedly feature 4,000mAh and 4,900mAh batteries, up from 3,900mAh and 4,700mAh units on the Galaxy S23 and S23+.

Unfortunately, Ice Universe's revelation suggests that Samsung may stick with the same 25W fast charging speeds for the base model, while the Galaxy S24+ and the Ultra should continue to be equipped with 45W fast charging support this time around as well. On the other hand, Samsung could make the Galaxy S24 Ultra 0.3mm thinner than its predecessor, while the weight of all three Galaxy S24 models should remain largely unchanged from their predecessors.

It's too early to tell if any of these revelations will materialize when Samsung unveils the Galaxy S24 series early next year. A lot could change between now and then as the manufacturer fine-tunes some of the smartphones' hardware attributes. But we can say with some degree of certainty that the South Korean manufacturer would utilize a 'For Galaxy' version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, with Qualcomm expected to unveil the new high-performance mobile SoC during the Snapdragon Summit event scheduled for late October.

Ice Universe has a decent track record with device leaks, so we wouldn't be particularly shocked if Samsung goes with largely unchanged hardware for the Galaxy S24 and the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Perhaps the company's focus next year would be centered around the Galaxy S24+, which, if this rumor is accurate, could have more in common with the Galaxy S24 Ultra than with the base model. It will be interesting to see if the company decides to hike the prices of the Galaxy S24+ or go with the same $1,000 starting price as the Galaxy S23+.

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra $1000 $1200 Save $200 If you're looking for the best of the best out of Android in 2023, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is it. It's the only one in the S23 lineup to feature the company's flagship 200MP ISOCELL HP2 camera sensor, the only one with a 5,000mAh battery, and the only one to push the storage envelope up to 1TB. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy should run fast and easily. Everything on that 6.8" Dynamic AMOLED 2x display (the only one in the series with adaptive refresh rates between 1 and 120Hz) should look smooth and beautiful. And who can forget about all the note-taking features and the added convenience the S Pen brings? This is Samsung's all-out effort for the Galaxy S nameplate. $1100 at Samsung $1000 at Amazon $1200 at Best Buy